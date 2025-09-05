NBC Announcers Were Very Impressed With Dak Prescott's TD-Saving Tackle
Dak Prescott led the Cowboys on four scoring drives, two of which resulted in touchdowns, through nearly three quarters of play in the season opener against the Eagles before a weather delay halted the contest with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter on Thursday night.
But his most impressive play of the game may have come as... a defender?
On a first-and-10 from the Philadelphia 11-yard line, Prescott handed the ball off to Cowboys running back Miles Sanders, who picked up a yard and then fumbled the ball. Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell scooped the ball up and, with seemingly nothing but turf in front of him, took off for paydirt.
But Prescott had other ideas. The Cowboys signal-caller dove full extension and tackled Mitchell at the Eagles' 16-yard line. It was such an impressive play that NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth gushed about it immediately after the weather delay was announced.
"Watch Dak Prescott at the end of this play," Collinsworth said. "What we're gonna see is him come around and make a touchdown-saving tackle. Because nobody is going to catch Quinyon Mitchell, who runs 4.33 in the 40-yard dash. And look at how much space he has. Look at the tackle by Dak Prescott. Absolutely perfect."
"You see that play, and you go back to fundamentals," play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico added. "A lot of young folks are starting their youth football seasons, high school football seasons. There's a guy, 32 years old, been in the league 10 years...he's staying alive in the play and that allows him to make that stop."
Should the Cowboys, trailing 24-20 at the time of the weather delay, manage to come back and win the game, Prescott's tackle will go down as a game-changing play.