New Bills WR Dishes on Recent Workout With Aaron Rodgers

The Jets QB appears to be back in the football mindset.

Andy Nesbitt

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks onto the field during an injury timeout in the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
/ Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made news earlier this month when he skipped the team's mandatory minicamp because of something he already had planned on his schedule.

Well, now it seems like he's back in the football mindset because Rodgers recently got in a workout on a high school field with new Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling, who played with Rodgers for four seasons in Green Bay, shared the story during an appearance on The Herd on Thursday, saying he hit up his former QB while he was in Los Angeles and the two went to work.

Jets fans are hoping Rodgers will be locked in when training camp starts in late July.

