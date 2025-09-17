NFL Analyst Has Good News and Bad News for Bears Fans About Caleb WIlliams
The second year of the Caleb Williams era in Chicago is off to an inauspicious start. Offensive wizard Ben Johnson has thus far failed to unleash an explosive offense on the rest of the NFL and the Bears sit at 0-2 in what's looking to be a very strong NFC North. Williams has been solid in each start, completing 40 of his 65 passes for 417 yards while adding another 85 yards on the ground. Most importantly he's limited himself to a single turnover and isn't giving his defense short fields with which to contend.
Still, those previous sentences are not exactly glowing praise or eye-popping data points to suggest Chicago is destined to enjoy years of success with Williams as its catalyst. And it's also not evidence that they aren't.
Get Up, with a degree of nuance, dove into the topic on Wednesday with Mike Greenberg offering a hypothetical. If we hadn't seen Williams last year and this was his rookie campaign, then what would the conversation be.
"You'd be saying he's an uber-talented quarterback," analyst Louis Riddick answered.
Riddick had some praise for Williams's abilities and a few things he could improve on.
"If this was his rookie year I'd be going 'we've got something to work with here.' The problem is, it's not and he went in the same draft as Jayden Daniels. That's the problem."
So all in all, a mixed bag. But a dose of reality is probably important here for Bears fans. It's still very early into Year 2! There are 15 games left. Ben Johnson has had his imprint on all of two contests to this point. The sky is not falling. Or at the very least not falling any quicker than it may have been before these past two weeks.
Is this the conversation they would want to be having right now? No, they'd love to be 2-0 and have the feeling that a new leaf has been unturned. It'll take of that patience Seth Rollins was pleading for to come through on the other side of these early-career lumps. Which, of course, is easier said than done.