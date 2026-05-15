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NFL Bye Week Schedule 2026: Full List for All 32 Teams

A full list of all 32 NFL teams’ bye weeks.
Karl Rasmussen|
The Chiefs will have the first bye week in the 2026 NFL season, in Week 5.
The Chiefs will have the first bye week in the 2026 NFL season, in Week 5. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Bye weeks are crucial in the layout of the NFL schedule. For some teams, it’s an opportunity to take a quick breather, get players back to full strength and prepare for the remaining games on the calendar. For others, it’s a necessary reprieve from a difficult campaign.

NFL teams each receive one bye week throughout the course of the 18-week season. A team can have its bye at any point from Week 5 to 13, though there are no byes during Week 12 due to the Thanksgiving slate. Bye weeks are determined by the NFL’s schedule-makers, who take into account a number of variables, including stadium availability, international and cross-country travel and competitive fairness, among other factors.

Now that the 2026 NFL schedule has been released, here’s a look at every team and when their bye week will be.

Week 5

  • Carolina Panthers
  • Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6

  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Detroit Lions
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Minnesota Vikings

Week 7

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Washington Commanders

Week 8

  • Houston Texans
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Giants
  • San Francisco 49ers

Week 9

  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Tennessee Titans

Week 10

  • Chicago Bears
  • Denver Broncos
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • New England Patriots
  • Seattle Seahawks

Week 12

None.

Week 13

  • Balitmore Ravens
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • New York Jets

Week 14

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Dallas Cowboys

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Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

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