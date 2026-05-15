NFL Bye Week Schedule 2026: Full List for All 32 Teams

Bye weeks are crucial in the layout of the NFL schedule. For some teams, it’s an opportunity to take a quick breather, get players back to full strength and prepare for the remaining games on the calendar. For others, it’s a necessary reprieve from a difficult campaign.

NFL teams each receive one bye week throughout the course of the 18-week season. A team can have its bye at any point from Week 5 to 13, though there are no byes during Week 12 due to the Thanksgiving slate. Bye weeks are determined by the NFL’s schedule-makers, who take into account a number of variables, including stadium availability, international and cross-country travel and competitive fairness, among other factors.

Now that the 2026 NFL schedule has been released, here’s a look at every team and when their bye week will be.

Week 5

Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Week 7

Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders

Week 8

Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers

Week 9

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Week 10

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11

Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks

Week 12

None.

Week 13

Balitmore Ravens

Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Week 14

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

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