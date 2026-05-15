NFL Bye Week Schedule 2026: Full List for All 32 Teams
Bye weeks are crucial in the layout of the NFL schedule. For some teams, it’s an opportunity to take a quick breather, get players back to full strength and prepare for the remaining games on the calendar. For others, it’s a necessary reprieve from a difficult campaign.
NFL teams each receive one bye week throughout the course of the 18-week season. A team can have its bye at any point from Week 5 to 13, though there are no byes during Week 12 due to the Thanksgiving slate. Bye weeks are determined by the NFL’s schedule-makers, who take into account a number of variables, including stadium availability, international and cross-country travel and competitive fairness, among other factors.
Now that the 2026 NFL schedule has been released, here’s a look at every team and when their bye week will be.
Week 5
- Carolina Panthers
- Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
Week 7
- Buffalo Bills
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Washington Commanders
Week 8
- Houston Texans
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers
Week 9
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tennessee Titans
Week 10
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cleveland Browns
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks
Week 12
None.
Week 13
- Balitmore Ravens
- Indianapolis Colts
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
Week 14
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
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Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.