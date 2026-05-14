NFL Schedule Release Day: Live Updates, Leaks, and Confirmed Games for 2026 Season

NFL fans, rejoice. 2026 schedule release day is finally here.

After days of calculated “leaks” from the league’s various broadcast partners, we will now officially find out the entirety of the upcoming 272-game schedule tonight, Thursday, May 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

So far, we know of 15 confirmed games —including a record nine-game International Series slate, two holiday triple-headers and a fourth annual Black Friday bout—and will continue to find out more in the coming hours. On that note, follow along with us here at Sports Illustrated for all of the latest schedule-release news, analysis and more as details continue to emerge.

NFL Schedule Release Day 2026: Live ppdates, leaks, and confirmed games

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