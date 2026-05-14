NFL Schedule Release Day: Live Updates, Leaks, and Confirmed Games for 2026 Season
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NFL fans, rejoice. 2026 schedule release day is finally here.
After days of calculated “leaks” from the league’s various broadcast partners, we will now officially find out the entirety of the upcoming 272-game schedule tonight, Thursday, May 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
So far, we know of 15 confirmed games—including a record nine-game International Series slate, two holiday triple-headers and a fourth annual Black Friday bout—and will continue to find out more in the coming hours. On that note, follow along with us here at Sports Illustrated for all of the latest schedule-release news, analysis and more as details continue to emerge.
NFL Schedule Release Day 2026: Live ppdates, leaks, and confirmed games
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Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick