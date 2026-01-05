NFL Coaching Cycle Rules: Why Some Candidates Can’t Interview Yet, Rooney Rule, More
While the NFL’s 2026 coaching carousel is officially off and running, some of the league’s top candidates can’t get on—at least not yet.
So far, six teams—the Titans, Giants, Falcons, Browns, Raiders, and Cardinals—have fired their head coaches and will embark on a search in the coming days for a new leader heading into the upcoming campaign. At least one team, Tennessee, has already begun submitting requests to interview candidates.
Who teams are allowed to reach out to and ultimately discuss their openings with, whoever, has some guidelines and guardrails. Let’s dive into the rules surrounding the NFL's coaching cycle.
NFL head coaching interview rules process
Here’s a brief overview of the rules surrounding the NFL’s coaching interview process (source: The Athletic):
- Teams were permitted to begin requesting interviews with coaching candidates on Monday, Jan. 5—though those meetings are only allowed to happen virtually throughout the conclusion of the divisional round of the playoffs. (Note: This restriction does not apply to candidates who aren't currently employed by NFL teams. Example: former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, or any college coaches.)
- For candidates whose teams have been eliminated from the postseason, their interviews may not take place until the third day after the employer teams’ Week 18 game. (Example: Kliff Kingsbury, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator.)
- For candidates whose teams have a bye in the wild-card round, their interviews may not take place until the third day after the employer teams’ Week 18 game AND must happen before the end of the wild-card games. (Example: Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator.)
- For candidates whose teams are participating in the wild-card round, their interviews may not take place until three days after the team’s wild-card game AND must happen before the end of the divisional-round games. (Example: Matt Burke, Houston Texans defensive coordinator.)
- Once the divisional round ends, teams may begin conducting in-person interviews with candidates whose teams' season has ended.
- Teams may not hold initial interviews with candidates employed by teams participating in the AFC or NFC championship games. Additionally, a candidate’s team may not voluntarily grant permission for those interviews.
- Once conference championship weekend comes to a close, interviews—either in-person or virtual—are allowed with candidates employed by teams in the Super Bowl. The interviewing team must notify the employer team. This contact is only permitted throughout the Super Bowl bye week.
- Contact with candidates coaching in the Super Bowl is not allowed during the Super Bowl week until the day after the game.
What is the Rooney Rule?
NFL teams must also abide by the league’s Rooney Rule while conducting both coach and executive interviews. Established in 2003 and named after former Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney, the rule was put in place to increase diversity in leadership across the NFL.
For coaching interviews, the policy requires teams to conduct in-person interviews with at least two external candidates who are people of color and/or women.