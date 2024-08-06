NFL Fact or Fiction: ‘Top 100’ Got It Right Crowning Tyreek Hill
I’m writing this from a hotel room near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport debating whether to wear a hoodie to Seattle Seahawks’ training camp practice Monday morning.
I’m leaning yes because the sun won’t be out for the first hour of practice and when it starts beaming, I won’t continue getting sunburned on my neck like I did the day prior in Southern California for the joint scrimmage between the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
The sun also bounced off my back and forehead (I think I need to switch to better sunscreen) as the kickers for both L.A. teams attempted a variety of kicks into the landing zone for the new kickoff rules. This alone might be an Olympic sport in the future, because I was fascinated with how kickers tinkered with ways of getting an advantage with the revamped kickoff that could lead to several explosive plays throughout the 2024 season. But, first, teams need to learn the rules and be prepared for unique strategies, perhaps something that won’t occur in the preseason.
And speaking of the Olympics, maybe we can stop with the debate of whether Tyreek Hill can beat Noah Lyles in a race after Lyles won gold in the 100 meters with an amazing photo finish, but you know that because you’ve been listening to Mitch Goldich’s Daily Rings podcast.
Don’t get me wrong, though. Hill is an amazing athlete in many areas. That’s why we’re starting with the Miami Dolphins’ star wide receiver for this week’s Fact or Fiction before analyzing the new kickoff rules, the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback competition and the Houston Texans’ new uniforms. (Oh, I went with the hoodie. I’ll probably regret it when I’m sweating during the second hour of practice.)
NFL players got it right by crowning Tyreek Hill as the best player in 2024
Manzano’s view: Fact
Many might have forgotten how dominant Hill was in 2023 because he fell short of becoming the first player in NFL history to record 2,000 receiving yards in a season. He was well on his way before an ankle injury cost him a game and snaps during the playoff stretch.
But the NFL players didn’t forget about Hill’s special season after making him the No. 1 player on the annual top 100 list. He didn’t show any signs of slowing down in his eighth season and emerged as an MVP candidate—the Dolphins weren’t the same when he was out of the lineup due to the ankle injury.
There’s an argument to be made that Patrick Mahomes should be the No. 1 player most seasons, especially in the years he wins the Super Bowl. But the game-changing speed and the matchup nightmares Hill provides truly make him one of a kind.
Also, credit to the Dolphins for finding a unique way of rewarding their best player without adding more years to Hill’s current deal. The Dolphins and Hill agreed to a restructured deal that increased his fully guaranteed money to $106.5 million, the most ever for a wide receiver.
Hill’s original four-year, $120 million deal with the Dolphins in 2022 quickly became outdated after Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown signed extensions this offseason that topped Hill’s $30 million average annual salary. He’ll likely soon be surpassed by CeeDee Lamb and Ja’Marr Chase when it comes to average annual salary, but it’s going to be tough for those wide receivers to match the guaranteed money heading Hill’s way.
Raiders should add a third QB to starting competition
Manzano’s view: Fact
It’s been a rough two weeks for Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O’Connell, the two quarterbacks vying for the Raiders’ starting job this summer. I’ve made it out twice to Costa Mesa, Calif., where the Raiders are training, and I’m pretty sure I didn’t see star receiver Davante Adams complete a catch in team drills during my first visit.
Minshew was better the second time around, but that was more about O’Connell, the second-year signal-caller, making more mistakes, with multiple interceptions and missed throws. And talking to those who cover the Raiders on a daily basis, it’s been more of the same throughout training camp. But on a positive note, the Raiders could have one of the best defenses in the league, which makes you wonder whether the two quarterbacks would do better against a different defense.
The Raiders shouldn’t wait to find out and should strongly consider adding another quarterback to the mix in case the defense is forced to shoulder the bulk of the workload on game days. Yes, it’s slim pickings out there, but, hey, maybe Ryan Tannehill, the veteran free agent, is this year’s Joe Flacco.
Or perhaps Anthony Brown Jr., a 2022 undrafted free agent, should be elevated from third stringer to third candidate for the starting job. He’s had a few impressive plays this summer, but he’s not going against the Raiders’ first-team defense on a regular basis.
NFL teams will get a better sense of the new kickoff rule in the preseason
Manzano’s view: Fiction
Last week, Rams coach Sean McVay predicted that the preseason won’t offer a good indicator of what to expect of the new kickoff rule in the regular season. That makes sense because teams often don’t show much strategy in the preseason, but you’d think teams would want to run a few kickoffs that resemble the real deal to get a proper grasp of it before games truly count.
There wasn’t much excitement regarding the revamped kickoff rule in the Hall of Fame game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears, as McVay predicted. But there was plenty to see when the Rams met the Chargers in a joint scrimmage Sunday.
I was in attendance to see Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker attempt several low-arching kicks in the landing zone. Perhaps this was Dicker’s way of ensuring the preferred returner received the ball. (Receiving teams need to have two returners in the landing zone, giving the kicking team the option of targeting the one less likely for a dynamic return.)
On one of many kickoff attempts, Rams rookie kicker Joshua Karty kicked it on the opposite side of dangerous Chargers returner Derius Davis, but the hang time allowed Davis to move to the left side and field the ball. There were a variety of kicks, even a few bounce kicks—if it bounces from the landing zone into the end zone and it’s downed for a touchback, the receiving team starts at the 20-yard line. A bounce kick that stays in the landing zone could also create takeaway opportunities.
After seeing this Sunday, I’m starting to think teams are bluffing about possibly using nonkickers to handle kickoff duties. There’s an advantage to having a kicker who could deliver a variety of kicks, but we’ll find out in the regular season.
Texans got it right with their new ‘Liberty White’ uniforms
Manzano’s view: Fiction
The Texans received mixed reactions on social media after debuting their new “Liberty White” uniforms against the Bears during the Hall of Fame game. Before I share my opinion that no one asked for, why would the Texans unveil a new uniform in the preseason? The Texans should have sported the uniforms that Andre Johnson wore in Houston for 12 seasons on the weekend he was enshrined in Canton.
O.K., now to my review of the Texans’ new white uniforms. I wasn't a fan. They were reminiscent of the New York Jets’ uniforms from the Sam Darnold era, which the team wisely ditched this season. The Jets had a bar with a sharp end across the shoulders. The Texans’ version of that had the lines curving up to resemble horns. I got the idea, but it wasn’t executed properly. Houston’s uniforms also resembled the Atlanta Falcons’ uniforms or a team from the XFL.
But I’m no fashionista. I occasionally sport ankle socks, which I’ve learned are not cool among the younger generation.