Texans Daily

Houston Texans QB Praises 'Fantastic' Andre Johnson

Andre Johnson is heading to the Hall of Fame as a member of the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 2, 2024; Canton, OH, USA; Andre Johnson waves to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrines gold jacket dinner at Canton Memorial Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 2, 2024; Canton, OH, USA; Andre Johnson waves to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrines gold jacket dinner at Canton Memorial Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson is widely regarded as the greatest player in franchise history, and now he has another chance to claim that stake as he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame today.

Johnson played 12 seasons with the Texans, amounting over 1,000 receptions, 13,000 receiving yards and 64 touchdowns in Houston, all of which are franchise records that won't be beaten anytime soon, if ever. The Texans' story as a franchise can't be told without Johnson, and his legacy remains a big part of the organization to this day.

“I mean, I can see why he deserves it so much," fourth-year quarterback Davis Mills said. "He was a fantastic player. His time in Houston, it's a great honor to be around him. He's still in and around the building a lot. So just seeing and hearing stories about him from his careers is awesome to be around. Congratulations to him on what he's achieved throughout his career, and I think he really deserves it.”

READ MORE: Can Houston Texans UDFA LB Make 53-Man Roster?

Mills and the rest of the Texans will be witnessing the enshrinement ceremony live on Saturday as they watch Johnson officially stake his place in football immortality. The start of the ceremony is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Read More Houston Texans News

•Where Did Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Land in NFL Top 100 Players List?

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Suspended in Third Quarter; Why?

•Houston Texans 'Honored' to Play in Hall of Fame Game

•Houston Texans Should Sign Veteran DT After Denico Autry Suspension

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Houston Texans Latest News