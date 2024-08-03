Houston Texans QB Praises 'Fantastic' Andre Johnson
Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson is widely regarded as the greatest player in franchise history, and now he has another chance to claim that stake as he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame today.
Johnson played 12 seasons with the Texans, amounting over 1,000 receptions, 13,000 receiving yards and 64 touchdowns in Houston, all of which are franchise records that won't be beaten anytime soon, if ever. The Texans' story as a franchise can't be told without Johnson, and his legacy remains a big part of the organization to this day.
“I mean, I can see why he deserves it so much," fourth-year quarterback Davis Mills said. "He was a fantastic player. His time in Houston, it's a great honor to be around him. He's still in and around the building a lot. So just seeing and hearing stories about him from his careers is awesome to be around. Congratulations to him on what he's achieved throughout his career, and I think he really deserves it.”
Mills and the rest of the Texans will be witnessing the enshrinement ceremony live on Saturday as they watch Johnson officially stake his place in football immortality. The start of the ceremony is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
