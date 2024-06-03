C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs Reveal Houston Texans' New Uniforms
The Houston Texans' roster got a reload this offseason. They're returning their star talents while adding legitimate playmakers on both sides of the ball.
It's safe to say the Texans will look a bit different next season -- not only with their roster but their updated set of uniforms. On Monday, a picture of second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud and newly acquired Texans star wide receiver Stefon Diggs sporting the new jerseys surfaced online.
For Texans and NFL fans, it's not only a look at the new jerseys, but it's a first look at Diggs wearing a Houston uniform, coming after the Buffalo Bills traded him to the Texans earlier this year.
The star wide receiver has worked on embracing the city and franchise, taking part in the team's offseason activities ahead of mandatory minicamp. So far, it's been drama free for Diggs, who stirred the pot while in Buffalo.
The Texans' social media team released a behind-the-scenes video giving another look at Diggs in a Houston uniform.
Diggs brings a certain level of pop to the Texans' loaded offense, where he's joined by wide receivers Tank Dell and Nico Collins, a quarterback in Stroud and even Joe Mixon in the backfield. While he's got one of the most popular names on the team, they're all going to shine together.
Diggs, who has received more than 100 passes for over 1,000 receiving yards in five of his last six seasons played, will make life easier for the team's young offensive core.
Stroud, heading into his second season, tossed for 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns during his rookie campaign, which happened in 15 appearances. He also threw just five interceptions.
Overall, the new-look Texans, both in terms of talent and uniforms, are going to have the opportunity to compete at a high level entering the 2024 NFL season.
