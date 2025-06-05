NFL Fans Had Lots of Jokes After Aaron Rodgers Finally Agrees to Join Steelers
It's finally happening.
Aaron Rodgers has informed the Pittsburgh Steelers that he plans to sign with the team before next week's minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday afternoon.
The 41-year-old is set to enter his 21st season in the league on his third NFL franchise, ending a long and brutal offseason of speculation as fans wondered whether Rodgers would hang it up or end his decorated career with one final team.
Rumors spread earlier this year linking Rodgers to the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, but the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have won the Rodgers sweepstakes this upcoming season.
Rodgers suffered a notable decline in his last campaign with the Jets and ended his two-year tenure there on less than ideal terms. He'll now join a squad led by coach Mike Tomlin, who likely won't have the patience to deal with the drama that incessantly followed Rodgers in New York.
By and large, NFL fans seemed mostly relieved that the Rodgers saga was over. They also had lots of jokes about the veteran finally, at long last, finding a new home in Pittsburgh: