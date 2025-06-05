SI

NFL Fans Had Lots of Jokes After Aaron Rodgers Finally Agrees to Join Steelers

It was about time.

Kristen Wong

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts after throwing for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts after throwing for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
It's finally happening.

Aaron Rodgers has informed the Pittsburgh Steelers that he plans to sign with the team before next week's minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday afternoon.

The 41-year-old is set to enter his 21st season in the league on his third NFL franchise, ending a long and brutal offseason of speculation as fans wondered whether Rodgers would hang it up or end his decorated career with one final team.

Rumors spread earlier this year linking Rodgers to the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, but the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have won the Rodgers sweepstakes this upcoming season.

Rodgers suffered a notable decline in his last campaign with the Jets and ended his two-year tenure there on less than ideal terms. He'll now join a squad led by coach Mike Tomlin, who likely won't have the patience to deal with the drama that incessantly followed Rodgers in New York.

By and large, NFL fans seemed mostly relieved that the Rodgers saga was over. They also had lots of jokes about the veteran finally, at long last, finding a new home in Pittsburgh:

Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

