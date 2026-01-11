NFL Fans Left Puzzled After Jaguars Appear to Get Extra Play in First Half vs. Bills
The first half of Sunday’s wild-card game between the Jaguars and Bills was a hard-hitting battle, but its final sequence was notable not for its big hits but rather its puzzling officiating.
The Jaguars were deep in their own territory, but with kicker Cam Little already holding the two longest kicks in NFL history, there was no doubt they’d try to push and get close enough to midfield to at least give him a shot at the uprights.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a snap with 15 seconds on the clock and found wide receiver Parker Washington over the middle to get past midfield. Jacksonville was out of timeouts, sending the entire offense sprinting up to attempt to spike the ball, and the Bills defense did their best to hold up Washington and extend the time of the play.
The Jaguars lined up before the Bills were able to get set and snapped the ball, but it appeared that the clock had already hit triple zeroes. But after an extended conversation between the officials, it was determined that Lawrence got the snap off in time, and that the Bills were offsides on the snap, moving Little’s field goal attempt five yards closer.
It’s extremely close, feel free to judge the play for yourself here.
Little, one of the best kickers in football this year, uncharacteristically missed the ensuing attempt, making the officials’ decision to award the final play to the Jags moot. But media and fans alike were still perplexed by the sequence, and the somewhat confusing explanation from the refs after such a long conference.
It’s probably for the best that Little missed the kick, because if it had gone through and later proved to be the difference in the game, there would be plenty of awkward questions for the league in the coming days.
The sequence should still prompt those awkward questions, but ultimately, the call didn’t have an effect on the final outcome, which is a relief.