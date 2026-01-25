NFL Fans Ripped CBS for Annoying Overlays During Snowy AFC Title Game
The Broncos-Patriots AFC championship game began as a relatively sunny affair on Sunday in Denver, standing out in stark contrast to the winter storms slamming other parts of the country. But that changed with shocking swiftness.
After an ugly first half ended in a 7-7 tie the snow started coming down at Mile High stadium and by the halfway point of the third quarter the field was completely covered in snow. It enthralled many viewers who were watching because what’s better than playoff football in the snow?
However, such complete coverage of snow on the ground means it can be tricky to see what’s happening. In particular it makes it basically impossible to see what yard-line the ball is at. Usually this is accepted as a consequence of winter football but on Sunday CBS tried to fix matters by overlaying visual graphics on the 30-yard line, the 35-yard line, and so on up and down the field.
The problem? The graphics were overlaid on to the players, too, due to the white New England jerseys and the white Denver pants. In general the decision made it very hard for fans to see what was going on.
You can see the lines blur with the players in the play below.
Fans were not pleased and ripped the network for the decision.
One can understand how, in theory, the idea would prove helpful. But in practice it didn’t work out. And, to the credit of CBS, the complaints were heard. The network flipped off the overlays beginning in the fourth quarter and the viewing experience was much-improved.
Weird stuff happens during snowy football games. Apparently that extends to the broadcast, too.
Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.Follow liam_mckeone