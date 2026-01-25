NFL Fans Ripped CBS for Annoying Overlays During Snowy AFC Title Game

The Broncos-Patriots AFC championship game began as a relatively sunny affair on Sunday in Denver, standing out in stark contrast to the winter storms slamming other parts of the country. But that changed with shocking swiftness.

After an ugly first half ended in a 7-7 tie the snow started coming down at Mile High stadium and by the halfway point of the third quarter the field was completely covered in snow. It enthralled many viewers who were watching because what’s better than playoff football in the snow?

However, such complete coverage of snow on the ground means it can be tricky to see what’s happening. In particular it makes it basically impossible to see what yard-line the ball is at. Usually this is accepted as a consequence of winter football but on Sunday CBS tried to fix matters by overlaying visual graphics on the 30-yard line, the 35-yard line, and so on up and down the field.

The problem? The graphics were overlaid on to the players, too, due to the white New England jerseys and the white Denver pants. In general the decision made it very hard for fans to see what was going on.

You can see the lines blur with the players in the play below.

TALK ABOUT FROSTED TIPS@EvanWashburn is OUT HERE pic.twitter.com/SkKtXEuaBE — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 25, 2026

Fans were not pleased and ripped the network for the decision.

Anyone else noticing that CBS' digital overlay system (for 1st down lines, etc.) is trying to make the N.E. players invisible (the Broncos' white pants too)? pic.twitter.com/H6RkUVbEIT — Peter F. (@SanDiegoPete73) January 25, 2026

Dear @NFLonCBS @CBSSports ,

Stop overthinking it, take the digitized overlay of white lines off from the broadcast of the game. Perfectly ok just to let us enjoy the snow game chaos we rarely ever get to see nowadays. — Joey (@joey1550) January 25, 2026

Hey @CBSSports please stop w the field grid overlay. We should be seeing the same field as the players see. Not this way. It's very distracting #AFCChampionshipGame — ChandlerMc (@7ty2) January 25, 2026

Dear CBS,



Please stop the stupid yard line overlay. We don't need it, and it doesn't work.



Thanks,

Craig — Craig Miller (@junior_miller) January 25, 2026

This @NFLonCBS overlay is awful. Players being washed out. — dlew (@dlew2475) January 25, 2026

Seriously hate the white overlay lines @CBSSports keeps putting on the screen for the Broncos game. It completely ruins the view of the action. — Call me K (@K_for_short) January 25, 2026

do not love CBS overlaying the whole yardline grid. just let the chaos chaos guys. — Matt Collette (@elmambablanco) January 25, 2026

Hey @CBSSports those overlay graphics make it too bright for viewers. It’s not the help you think it is. Maybe just do the sidelines and/or yard numbers? — Mrs MD Hall (@md_hallDC) January 25, 2026

One can understand how, in theory, the idea would prove helpful. But in practice it didn’t work out. And, to the credit of CBS, the complaints were heard. The network flipped off the overlays beginning in the fourth quarter and the viewing experience was much-improved.

Weird stuff happens during snowy football games. Apparently that extends to the broadcast, too.

