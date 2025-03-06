NFL Insider Says Jaguars' Tony Khan More Focused on Wrestling Than Football
Peter Schrager of the NFL Nework made an off-season appearanceon The Bill Simmons Podcast earlier this week. The conversation was lively, as Schrager shared things he had seen and heard at the NFL combine in Indianapolis the previous week.
During a segment about the teams that were in the bleakest situations right now, Simmons asked about the Jacksonville Jaguars. Schrager responded by citing the team’s new, young coaching staff and front office, and made the case for optimism with all the fresh blood.
"I honestly think it's this football experiment where it's like let's just do fresh eyes and young and hire guys and obviously I love that," said Schrager. "I hate going retread. I don't like the fact that we're just like, typically, ‘Well this guy worked for this guy and we just hire him.’ They're all fresh faces and Jacksonville fun to me now."
Schrager also shared another nugget from his time in New Orleans for the Super Bowl saying, "Tony Khan I talked to at the Super Bowl and he's talking about wrestling to me. I think that's his priority! The AEW."
This could be a good thing if ownership just lets the football people run the football stuff, but it's also what led to Urban Meyer appearing on a wrestling pay-per-view.
If the Jags got their coaching and GM hires right, it probably won't matter how involved their Chief Football Strategy Officer is, right?