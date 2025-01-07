NFL Insider Thinks Steelers Could Re-Evaluate QB Situation Depending on Wild-Card Result
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a tough matchup ahead of them vs. the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round on Saturday. The Steelers are currently the biggest underdogs in the playoffs with their odds at +10 against the Ravens.
The Steelers are entering the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, and the players and coach Mike Tomlin are equally frustrated with their recent performances. If the Steelers lose badly to the Ravens on Saturday, what's next for Pittsburgh? Whose jobs are on the line, if any?
NFL insider Ian Rapoport spoke on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday and explained how he thinks the focus will be on the quarterback situation and that Tomlin's job should be safe.
"If the Steelers get blown out against the Ravens, I don't think anything happens to Mike Tomlin," Rapoport said. "But I would say, if the Steelers get blown out by the Ravens, then I will say they will take another look at the quarterback position and try to figure that out for next year."
Rapoport noted he thinks the Steelers' 2025 quarterback was already on the roster, whether that be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. But recent struggles for both the team and Wilson may influence what the team chooses to do next season.
Wilson was only signed to a one-year contract when the Steelers picked him up last offseason. The veteran quarterback will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Fields will also be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
There could be another quarterback room mixup ahead of the 2025 season for the Steelers. And, it seems like the future could lie heavily on this weekend's wild-card game.