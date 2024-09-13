NFL Issues Statement After Investigating 49ers for Christian McCaffrey Injury Fiasco
The San Francisco 49ers topped the New York Jets 32–19 on Monday for a dominant season-opening win—but created a firestorm of controversy in the process.
Just hours before kickoff in Santa Clara, Calif., the 49ers ruled superstar running back Christian McCaffrey out of the contest. San Francisco received 147 yards on the ground from replacement running back Jordan Mason—only for Mason to suggest he knew he would start the game days in advance.
The entire saga triggered an NFL investigation, which wrapped up Friday with the 49ers receiving no punishment.
"We have looked into the 49ers’ reporting of the playing status of Christian McCaffrey for the team’s Monday night game against the New York Jets," the NFL said in a statement via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "We have found no evidence of a violation of the league’s injury report policy in this matter."
McCaffrey has been nursing a calf and Achilles injury since training camp, and San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Friday the team was weighing putting him on the injured reserve.
The 49ers are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.