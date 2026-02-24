NFL Mulling Centralizing Some Officiating Functions in New York Amid CBA Negotiations

The NFL’s competition committee is mulling some changes to officiating at the combine this week.

The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association will expire in May. According to Mark Maske, the competition committee discussed on Tuesday contingencies to “centralize some officiating functions in New York and expand the use of technology in officiating” in 2026 if the NFL and the NFL Referees Association cannot agree on a new CBA this offseason. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the NFL and NFL Referees Association have been in talks for a year and a half, but little progress has been made.

Even if the two sides do not come to an agreement on a new labor deal this offseason, there still will be referees on the field next season. However, if the new rule changes were to pass and a new CBA does not come into place, the NFL would use instant replay and replay-assist systems more often as a means of helping the officials on the field.

More: Three Rule Changes the NFL Should Make With New Proposals ‘Unlikely’ Coming in 2026

Along with these changes, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent also noted this week that the NFL could consider allowing instant replay to put flags on the field for “non-football acts leading to ejections,” per Maske.

While there might not be changes coming to the NFL’s kickoff rules or new proposals surrounding the tush-push, there appear to be some conversations about shaking up officiating, especially if a new CBA is not completed by May.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated