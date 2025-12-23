SI

NFL Reveals Full 2026 Pro Bowl Rosters

Liam McKeone

Chiefs star Travis Kelce was the top vote-getter for the Pro Bowl Games in February.
Chiefs star Travis Kelce was the top vote-getter for the Pro Bowl Games in February.

On Tuesday the NFL revealed the full 2026 Pro Bowl Games rosters in honor of various players’ performances throughout the 2025 season. Of course, the Pro Bowl Games have been tweaked yet again and will look a bit different this year.

The league is trying something new with its annual star showcase. The event itself has been moved from the Sunday before the Super Bowl to the Tuesday leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. The biggest change is that, while the main event will still be a flag football game, the Pro Bowl Games will be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco rather than a traditional football stadium. Additionally there doesn’t appear to be plans to host any skills competitions like the tug of war in years past, and the Manning brothers have been replaced on the sideline as flag football coaches by Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC).

Everything about the voting process was the same, however. Pro Bowl nominations were awarded based on a combination of fan, player, and coach votes. The starters were determined by the most popular vote. And the honor will be on a player’s resume forever, even as the event itself continues to morph.

Let’s check out the full rosters.

Pro Bowl Rosters 2026

AFC

Here’s the full AFC Pro Bowl roster.

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills

QB

Drake Maye

New England Patriots

QB

Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers

QB

Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals

WR

Nico Collins

Houston Texans

WR

Zay Flowers

Baltimore Ravens

WR

Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos

WR

Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts

RB

James Cook

Buffalo Bills

RB

De’Von Achane

Miami Dolphins

RB

Patrick Ricard

Baltimore Ravens

FB

Brock Bowers

Las Vegas Raiders

TE

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs

TE

Dion Dawkins

Buffalo Bills

T

Garrett Bolles

Denver Broncos

T

Joe Alt

Los Angeles Chargers

T

Quinn Meinerz

Denver Broncos

G

Quenton Nelson

Indianapolis Colts

G

Trey Smith

Kansas City Chiefs

G

Creed Humphrey

Kansas City Chiefs

C

Tyler Linderbaum

Baltimore Ravens

C

Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns

DE

Will Anderson Jr.

Houston Texans

DE

Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders

DE

Jeffery Simmons

Tennessee Titans

DL

Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs

DL

Zach Allen

Denver Broncos

DL

Nik Bonitto

Denver Broncos

OLB

T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers

OLB

Tuli Tuipulotu

Los Angeles Chargers

OLB

Roquan Smith

Baltimore Ravens

ILB

Azeez Al-Shaair

Houston Texans

ILB

Derek Stingley Jr.

Houston Texans

CB

Patrick Surtain II

Denver Broncos

CB

Christian Gonzalez

New England Patriots

CB

Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns

CB

Jalen Ramsey

Pittsburgh Steelers

FS

Kyle Hamilton

Baltimore Ravens

SS

Derwin James

Los Angeles Chargers

SS

Jordan Stout

Baltimore Ravens

P

Cameron Dicker

Los Angeles Chargers

K

Chimere Dike

Tennessee Titans

KR

Ben Skowronek

Pittsburgh Steelers

SPECIAL TEAMER

Ross Matiscik

Jacksonville Jaguars

LS

NFC

Here are the full NFC rosters for this year’s Pro Bowl.

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams

QB

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys

QB

Sam Darnold

Seattle Seahawks

QB

Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Rams

WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks

WR

George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys

WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions

WR

Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions

RB

Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers

RB

Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons

RB

Kyle Juszczyk

San Francisco 49ers

FB

Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals

TE

George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers

TE

Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions

T

Tristian Wirfs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

T

Trent Williams

San Francisco 49ers

T

Tyler Smith

Dallas Cowboys

G

Joe Thuney

Chicago Bears

G

Chris Lindstrom

Atlanta Falcons

G

Drew Dalman

Chicago Bears

C

Cam Jurgens

Philadelphia Eagles

C

Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions

DE

Micah Parsons

Green Bay Packers

DE

Demarcus Lawrence

Dallas Cowboys

DE

Jalen Carter

Philadelphia Eagles

DL

Leonard Williams

Seattle Seahawks

DL

Quinnen Williams

Dallas Cowboys

DL

Brian Burns

New York Giants

OLB

Jared Verse

Los Angeles Rams

OLB

Byron Young

Los Angeles Rams

OLB

Jack Campbell

Detroit Lions

ILB

Zack Baun

Philadelphia Eagles

ILB

Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers

CB

Devon Witherspoon

Seattle Seahawks

CB

Cooper DeJean

Philadelphia Eagles

CB

Quinyon Mitchell

Philadelphia Eagles

CB

Kevin Byard

Chicago Bears

FS

Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FS

Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals

SS

Tress Way

Washington Commanders

P

Brandon Aubrey

Dallas Cowboys

K

Rasheed Shaheed

Seattle Seahawks

KR

Luke Gifford

San Francisco 49ers

SPECIAL TEAMER

Jon Weeks

San Francisco 49ers

LS

Which player had the most Pro Bowl votes?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was the top vote-getter of the fan voting section by a sizable margin. It’s the second year Kelce has led all players in the fan vote. This season Kelce drew 420,383 votes; Bills QB Josh Allen ranked second with 263,127 votes.

While Kelce is no longer one of the NFL’s best tight ends production-wise he is definitely the most well-known. His key role in driving the Chiefs’ dynasty run combined with his famous fiancée, Taylor Swift, means Kelce is a household name in a way few NFL players can claim. The vote total reflects that.

Which team earned the most Pro Bowl votes?

According to the NFL, the team that enjoyed the most Pro Bowl votes this season was the Bears. Chicago is enjoying its best season in years and optimism has never been higher in the Windy City. Pair that energy with a talented offense led by Caleb Williams and the league’s best defense at forcing turnovers and there’s lots of reasons for fans to vote. The Bears had three players voted to the above Pro Bowl rosters.

The other top teams to earn votes included the Broncos, Packers, Chiefs and Lions.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

