NFL Reveals Full 2026 Pro Bowl Rosters
On Tuesday the NFL revealed the full 2026 Pro Bowl Games rosters in honor of various players’ performances throughout the 2025 season. Of course, the Pro Bowl Games have been tweaked yet again and will look a bit different this year.
The league is trying something new with its annual star showcase. The event itself has been moved from the Sunday before the Super Bowl to the Tuesday leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. The biggest change is that, while the main event will still be a flag football game, the Pro Bowl Games will be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco rather than a traditional football stadium. Additionally there doesn’t appear to be plans to host any skills competitions like the tug of war in years past, and the Manning brothers have been replaced on the sideline as flag football coaches by Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC).
Everything about the voting process was the same, however. Pro Bowl nominations were awarded based on a combination of fan, player, and coach votes. The starters were determined by the most popular vote. And the honor will be on a player’s resume forever, even as the event itself continues to morph.
Let’s check out the full rosters.
Pro Bowl Rosters 2026
AFC
Here’s the full AFC Pro Bowl roster.
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
QB
Drake Maye
New England Patriots
QB
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
QB
Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
WR
Nico Collins
Houston Texans
WR
Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens
WR
Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos
WR
Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts
RB
James Cook
Buffalo Bills
RB
De’Von Achane
Miami Dolphins
RB
Patrick Ricard
Baltimore Ravens
FB
Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders
TE
Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
TE
Dion Dawkins
Buffalo Bills
T
Garrett Bolles
Denver Broncos
T
Joe Alt
Los Angeles Chargers
T
Quinn Meinerz
Denver Broncos
G
Quenton Nelson
Indianapolis Colts
G
Trey Smith
Kansas City Chiefs
G
Creed Humphrey
Kansas City Chiefs
C
Tyler Linderbaum
Baltimore Ravens
C
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
DE
Will Anderson Jr.
Houston Texans
DE
Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders
DE
Jeffery Simmons
Tennessee Titans
DL
Chris Jones
Kansas City Chiefs
DL
Zach Allen
Denver Broncos
DL
Nik Bonitto
Denver Broncos
OLB
T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers
OLB
Tuli Tuipulotu
Los Angeles Chargers
OLB
Roquan Smith
Baltimore Ravens
ILB
Azeez Al-Shaair
Houston Texans
ILB
Derek Stingley Jr.
Houston Texans
CB
Patrick Surtain II
Denver Broncos
CB
Christian Gonzalez
New England Patriots
CB
Denzel Ward
Cleveland Browns
CB
Jalen Ramsey
Pittsburgh Steelers
FS
Kyle Hamilton
Baltimore Ravens
SS
Derwin James
Los Angeles Chargers
SS
Jordan Stout
Baltimore Ravens
P
Cameron Dicker
Los Angeles Chargers
K
Chimere Dike
Tennessee Titans
KR
Ben Skowronek
Pittsburgh Steelers
SPECIAL TEAMER
Ross Matiscik
Jacksonville Jaguars
LS
NFC
Here are the full NFC rosters for this year’s Pro Bowl.
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
QB
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
QB
Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks
QB
Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks
WR
George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions
WR
Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions
RB
Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers
RB
Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
RB
Kyle Juszczyk
San Francisco 49ers
FB
Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals
TE
George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
TE
Penei Sewell
Detroit Lions
T
Tristian Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T
Trent Williams
San Francisco 49ers
T
Tyler Smith
Dallas Cowboys
G
Joe Thuney
Chicago Bears
G
Chris Lindstrom
Atlanta Falcons
G
Drew Dalman
Chicago Bears
C
Cam Jurgens
Philadelphia Eagles
C
Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions
DE
Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers
DE
Demarcus Lawrence
Dallas Cowboys
DE
Jalen Carter
Philadelphia Eagles
DL
Leonard Williams
Seattle Seahawks
DL
Quinnen Williams
Dallas Cowboys
DL
Brian Burns
New York Giants
OLB
Jared Verse
Los Angeles Rams
OLB
Byron Young
Los Angeles Rams
OLB
Jack Campbell
Detroit Lions
ILB
Zack Baun
Philadelphia Eagles
ILB
Jaycee Horn
Carolina Panthers
CB
Devon Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks
CB
Cooper DeJean
Philadelphia Eagles
CB
Quinyon Mitchell
Philadelphia Eagles
CB
Kevin Byard
Chicago Bears
FS
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FS
Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals
SS
Tress Way
Washington Commanders
P
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
K
Rasheed Shaheed
Seattle Seahawks
KR
Luke Gifford
San Francisco 49ers
SPECIAL TEAMER
Jon Weeks
San Francisco 49ers
LS
Which player had the most Pro Bowl votes?
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was the top vote-getter of the fan voting section by a sizable margin. It’s the second year Kelce has led all players in the fan vote. This season Kelce drew 420,383 votes; Bills QB Josh Allen ranked second with 263,127 votes.
While Kelce is no longer one of the NFL’s best tight ends production-wise he is definitely the most well-known. His key role in driving the Chiefs’ dynasty run combined with his famous fiancée, Taylor Swift, means Kelce is a household name in a way few NFL players can claim. The vote total reflects that.
Which team earned the most Pro Bowl votes?
According to the NFL, the team that enjoyed the most Pro Bowl votes this season was the Bears. Chicago is enjoying its best season in years and optimism has never been higher in the Windy City. Pair that energy with a talented offense led by Caleb Williams and the league’s best defense at forcing turnovers and there’s lots of reasons for fans to vote. The Bears had three players voted to the above Pro Bowl rosters.
The other top teams to earn votes included the Broncos, Packers, Chiefs and Lions.