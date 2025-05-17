NFL Rookie Photoshoot Gave First Look at First-Year Players in New Uniforms
The NFL Players Association held their annual rookie photo shoot on Saturday afternoon, giving fans a glimpse at several rookies in their full professional uniforms for the first time.
The event, which is usually held at USC in Los Angeles, was held at Cal Lutheran University in Calabasas, Calif. this year, as USC held their school graduation on Saturday.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane and New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo were among several rookies present for the photo.
It will only be a matter of time before these rookies don their pads and uniforms in real game action.
