NFL Week 18 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Ravens and Steelers Battle for Playoff Berth
It’s Week 18! The regular-season finale has plenty of intrigue, with two postseason berths up for grabs, four division titles to play for and both No. 1 seeds still unclaimed. The Steelers will look to bounce back from what Conor Orr deemed one of the most inexcusable losses in Mike Tomlin’s tenure, in their quest for a playoff spot. Our game pickers don’t have much faith in Pittsburgh, unanimously choosing the Ravens to clinch the AFC North. Meanwhile, the 49ers have their sights set on the NFC’s No. 1 seed, and according to Matt Verderame, this is Kyle Shanahan’s best shot at bringing home a Super Bowl to San Francisco. Our group is split on Brock Purdy & Co. locking up the top spot, with Mitch Goldich and Conor Orr favoring the Seahawks in the NFC West showdown. We also differ on what could be a battle for the NFC South title between the Panthers and Buccaneers, with four of our pickers choosing Tampa Bay.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.
Panthers at Buccaneers
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
Seahawks at 49ers
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Colts at Texans
- Clare Brennan: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Cowboys at Giants
- Clare Brennan: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Browns at Bengals
- Clare Brennan: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
Saints at Falcons
- Clare Brennan: Saints
- Mitch Goldich: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Saints
Packers at Vikings
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
Titans at Jaguars
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Cardinals at Rams
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Chargers at Broncos
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
Commanders at Eagles
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Chiefs at Raiders
- Clare Brennan: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Dolphins at Patriots
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
Lions at Bears
- Clare Brennan: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Jets at Bills
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Jets
Ravens at Steelers
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens