NFL Week 18 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Ravens and Steelers Battle for Playoff Berth

Our writers and editors pick winners in all 16 games, including matchups with major postseason implications.

The MMQB Staff

The Ravens will look to ride the momentum from their emphatic win over the Packers into Week 18.
The Ravens will look to ride the momentum from their emphatic win over the Packers into Week 18. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
It’s Week 18! The regular-season finale has plenty of intrigue, with two postseason berths up for grabs, four division titles to play for and both No. 1 seeds still unclaimed. The Steelers will look to bounce back from what Conor Orr deemed one of the most inexcusable losses in Mike Tomlin’s tenure, in their quest for a playoff spot. Our game pickers don’t have much faith in Pittsburgh, unanimously choosing the Ravens to clinch the AFC North. Meanwhile, the 49ers have their sights set on the NFC’s No. 1 seed, and according to Matt Verderame, this is Kyle Shanahan’s best shot at bringing home a Super Bowl to San Francisco. Our group is split on Brock Purdy & Co. locking up the top spot, with Mitch Goldich and Conor Orr favoring the Seahawks in the NFC West showdown. We also differ on what could be a battle for the NFC South title between the Panthers and Buccaneers, with four of our pickers choosing Tampa Bay.

Panthers at Buccaneers

  • Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers

Seahawks at 49ers

  • Clare Brennan: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks 
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks 
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers

Colts at Texans

  • Clare Brennan: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans  
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans 
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans

Cowboys at Giants

  • Clare Brennan: Cowboys 
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys  
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys 
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Browns at Bengals

  • Clare Brennan: Bengals 
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals  
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Bengals 
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals

Saints at Falcons

  • Clare Brennan: Saints 
  • Mitch Goldich: Saints  
  • Gilberto Manzano: Saints
  • Conor Orr: Falcons 
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Saints 

Packers at Vikings

  • Clare Brennan: Packers 
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings   
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings 
  • Conor Orr: Packers 
  • John Pluym: Vikings 
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings 

Titans at Jaguars

  • Clare Brennan: Jaguars 
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars   
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars 
  • Conor Orr: Jaguars 
  • John Pluym: Jaguars 
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Cardinals at Rams

  • Clare Brennan: Rams 
  • Mitch Goldich: Cardinals   
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams 
  • Conor Orr: Rams 
  • John Pluym: Rams 
  • Matt Verderame: Rams

Chargers at Broncos

  • Clare Brennan: Broncos 
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos   
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos 
  • Conor Orr: Broncos 
  • John Pluym: Chargers 
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos

Commanders at Eagles

  • Clare Brennan: Eagles 
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles   
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles 
  • Conor Orr: Eagles 
  • John Pluym: Eagles 
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles

Chiefs at Raiders

  • Clare Brennan: Chiefs 
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs   
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs 
  • Conor Orr: Raiders 
  • John Pluym: Chiefs 
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Dolphins at Patriots

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots 
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots   
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots 
  • Conor Orr: Patriots 
  • John Pluym: Patriots 
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots 

Lions at Bears

  • Clare Brennan: Bears 
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears   
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions 
  • Conor Orr: Bears 
  • John Pluym: Lions 
  • Matt Verderame: Bears

Jets at Bills

  • Clare Brennan: Bills 
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills   
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills 
  • Conor Orr: Bills 
  • John Pluym: Bills 
  • Matt Verderame: Jets

Ravens at Steelers

  • Clare Brennan: Ravens 
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens   
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens 
  • Conor Orr: Ravens 
  • John Pluym: Ravens 
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens

