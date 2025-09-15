Josh Allen Praised Mitch Trubisky After QB Stepped In Following Nosebleed Exit
Bills quarterback Josh Allen had to briefly leave his team's Week 2 contest against the Jets on Sunday after suffering a pretty significant nosebleed—and when he did, his backup came to the rescue.
As the first quarter came to a close at MetLife Stadium, Allen took a hard hit to the face as he ran up the middle, and immediately came up bloodied. With Buffalo facing a third-and-seven in their own territory, signal caller Mitch Trubisky stepped in and delivered, firing a 32-yard completion to Joshua Palmer to move the chains and keep the drive alive.
The Bills ended up putting three points on the board with a field goal on the possession, and after the game, Allen praised Trubisky for the poise he showed while having to step in for him.
"We can breathe, so it's good," the reigning NFL MVP answered when asked how his nose was. "Obviously gushing blood and just wanted to get off the field and stop it, and for [Mitch] to come off the bench like that and—no warmup, no nothing—to be ready, I think that's a true embodiment of the character and the man that he is. Coming in there and making a play on third down for us. That was a huge drive."
A pretty cool moment between the two quarterbacks, whose bond was on full display this summer on HBO's Hard Knocks.
Buffalo, now 2-0 after their dominant 30-10 win over the Jets, will take on the Miami Dolphins this coming Thursday night from Orchard Park, N.Y.'s Highmark Stadium.