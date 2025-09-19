SI

NFL Week 3 Ticket Prices: Cheapest Seats for Every Game

Dan Lyons

The Bears' home game against the Cowboys is the most expensive game of the weekend.
The Bears' home game against the Cowboys is the most expensive game of the weekend. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Week 3 of the NFL season is upon us, with some exciting matchups as the 2025 season begins to take shape. Eagles–Rams, Chargers–Broncos and Ravens–Lions are among the biggest matchups that could impact the season moving forward.

Any NFL game is going to be a pricy outing, but there are some deals to be had in Week 3. Below, we'll take a look at the cheapest tickets on the secondary market that we could find for every single NFL game this weekend.

NFL Week 3 Ticket Prices: the Cheapest Seats for Every Matchup

Of the 15 games remaining in the Week 3 slate, 10 have single tickets available for $100 or less. The Jaguars' home game against the Texans is the best deal in the sport this weekend, with some tickets coming in at under $30 at the moment. The Bears' home game against the Cowboys, meanwhile, is a whopper with the cheapest seats well above $200.

Here is the full list for every game on Sunday and Monday.

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers (Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland)

Cedric Tillman celebrates a touchdown for the Cleveland Browns against the Baltimore Ravens.
Cedric Tillman and the Browns offense will try to crack a stout Packers defense. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

1 p.m. ET

$66 (Gametime.co)

Sec. 516, Row 22

The Packers, perhaps the hottest team in the NFL through the first two weeks, look to keep momentum rolling against an overmatched Browns team in Cleveland. Gametime.co has the cheapest secondary market tickets available, around $10 cheaper than other secondary market sites.

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts (Nissan Stadium, Nashville)

Cam Ward looks on during a Tennessee Titans game.
After throwing his first NFL touchdown pass against the Rams in Week 2, Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward seeks his first win with the AFC South rival Colts in town. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

1 p.m. ET

$41 (SeatGeek)

Sec. 333, Row K

Cam Ward has impressed despite a few rough matchups to begin his NFL career. His 0–2 Titans will look to land their first win of the season, in what would be an upset against one of the league's most surprising teams so far, the 2–0 Colts led by a rejuvenated Daniel Jones at quarterback. SeatGeek currently has the cheapest single ticket available, going for $41.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals (U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis)

Justin Jefferson holds out a football during a Minnesota Vikings–Atlanta Falcons game.
Justin Jefferson will be tasked with lifting a Vikings offense that is without starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy for Week 3's game vs. the Bengals. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

1 p.m. ET

$95.10 (Ticketmaster)

Sec. 306, Row 14

Sunday's Vikings-Bengals game has quickly turned into a backup quarterback showdown. Carson Wentz steps in for J.J. McCarthy, taking on former Minnesota backup Jake Browning, who will be very motivated to play well in relief of Joe Burrow. Ticketmaster's verified resale has the cheapest available ticket at just over $95.

New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye sets to throw against the Miami Dolphins.
Drake Maye impressed with 230 yards and two touchdown passes, with a third rushing score, for the Patriots in Week 2. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

1 p.m. ET

$138 (StubHub)

Sec. 303, Row 16

A battle of the up-and-coming Patriots and the veteran Steelers squad is set for Sunday afternoon, and the Drake Maye vs. Aaron Rodgers showdown is a pricy ticket, with the get-in price set for just under $140 at StubHub.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Jalen Hurts greets Matthew Stafford after the Philadelphia Eagles' divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The Eagles and Rams will face off in a rematch of last year's NFC divisional round game on Sunday. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

1 p.m. ET

$167 (SI Tickets)

GA - Standing Room Only

It's no surprise that Eagles tickets are pricy after Philly's run to the Super Bowl last year. Sunday's playoff rematch with the Rams is one of the most expensive games of the weekend slate, with the get-in price at $167 at Sports Illustrated Tickets... for standing room only.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa)

Baker Mayfield signals a play during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Houston Texans.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has NFC South favorites at 2–0 to start the year. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

1 p.m. ET

$80 (Gametime.co)

Sec. 316, Row CC

The Buccaneers are off to a fast start, and are the only undefeated team in the NFC South two weeks into the season. They have a prime opportunity to push that record to 3–0, facing a Jets team without starting quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday afternoon. Gametime.co has the cheapest single seat available, at $80.

Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Northwest Stadium, Landover, Md.)

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota during warmups.
Marcus Mariota will start his first game for the Commanders with starting quarterback Jayden Daniels out. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

1 p.m. ET

$85 (Gametime.co)

Sec. 436, Row 12

Another game marred by quarterback injuries, Jayden Daniels will be out for the Commanders, replaced by veteran Marcus Mariota. He takes on Geno Smith and the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Gametime.co currently has the single cheapest ticket listed at $85.

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan runs with the ball.
The Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan to serve as a top weapon for quarterback Bryce Young. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

1 p.m. ET

$49.61 (Ticketmaster)

Sec. 550, Row 23

The Panthers host the Falcons in an NFC South duel, looking to score their first win of the season, though Atlanta is a solid road favorite. The Falcons defense has looked much improved through two weeks, after the front office made heavy investments in the pass rush. Ticketmaster's verified resale has the cheapest single ticket available at under $50.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans (EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville)

Travis Hunter yells while emerging from the tunnel ahead of his Jaguars debut.
All eyes are on Travis Hunter as he continues to carve out a role on both sides of the ball for the Jaguars. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

1 p.m. ET

$28 (Gametime.co)

Sec. 430-434, Row TBD

The Jaguars are 1–1 and looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Bengals, with fans keyed in on the ongoing development of Travis Hunter as a two-way player ahead of this big AFC South matchup. This is an affordable game, with Gametime.co offering tickets in a range of 400-level sections for $28.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif)

Justin Herbert throws a pass for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Justin Herbert has the Chargers off to a 2–0 start during the 2025 season. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

4:05 p.m. ET

$75 (StubHub/Vivid Seats)

Sec. 549, Row 21

The AFC West may be the NFL's most loaded division this season, with the Chargers and Broncos both looking to unseat the Chiefs for the title. Sunday's game in L.A. is a hot ticket, with StubHub and Vivid Seats both offering seats in the same 500-level section for a get-in price of $75.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints (Lumen Field, Seattle)

Kenneth Walker celebrates a touchdown with Seattle Seahawks teammates Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker was the focal point of the offense in Week 2 after a quiet start to the year. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

4:05 p.m. ET

$98 (Gametime.co)

Sec. 326, Row Z

The Sam Darnold era in Seattle is off to a 1–1 start, and the Seahawks have a prime opportunity for a second win with a Week 3 home game against the 0–2 Saints. Gametime.co has the clear cheapest ticket for the game, coming in at $98.

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys (Soldier Field, Chicago)

Bears coach Ben Johnson looks on after a loss to the Lions.
Ben Johnson has a serious undertaking ahead of him in trying to turn around the Bears. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

4:25 p.m. ET

$217 (StubHub/Vivid Seats)

Sec. 444, Row 30/SkyDeck

The Bears are off to a tough start of the Ben Johnson era, starting the year 0–2 ahead of a game against their former head coach Matt Eberflus, now the defensive coordinator of the Cowboys. Games featuring Dallas are always a draw, with StubHub coming in at $217 for a section 444 seat, and Vivid Seats tying that price for a spot on the SkyDeck.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints.
49ers backup QB Mac Jones filled in admirably for Brock Purdy vs. the Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

4:25 p.m. ET

$97 (SeatGeek)

Sec. 406, Row 20

The 49ers will hand the ball to Mac Jones if Brock Purdy is not ready to return for Week 3 against the Cardinals. Jones impressed in relief duty against the Saints, as so many quarterbacks have when thrust into action in Kyle Shanahan's offense. The cheapest ticket on the market is currently a $97 seat on SeatGeek.

New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.)

Russell Wilson sets to throw for the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys.
Russell Wilson nearly led the Giants to an upset of the Cowboys. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 21

8:20 p.m. ET

$127 (Gametime.co)

Sec. 303–306, Row TBD

The Giants missed their chance at an upset of the Cowboys last week. They have another chance to score a big win against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The cheapest ticket is a zone deal on Gametime.co for a seat in the 300 level.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions (M&T Stadium, Baltimore)

Lamar Jackson sets to throw for the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Cleveland Browns.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face the Lions on 'Sunday Night Football.' / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Date

Time

Cheapest Ticket

Section/Row

Sept. 22

8:15 p.m. ET

$150 (StubHub)

Sec. 536, Row 25

The Ravens host Monday Night Football with a very exciting matchup against the Lions in what could be a Super Bowl preview. StubHub is the winner with the cheapest ticket at $150 for the prime-time showdown.

