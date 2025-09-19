NFL Week 3 Ticket Prices: Cheapest Seats for Every Game
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New York Giants
- New Orleans Saints
- San Francisco 49ers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
Week 3 of the NFL season is upon us, with some exciting matchups as the 2025 season begins to take shape. Eagles–Rams, Chargers–Broncos and Ravens–Lions are among the biggest matchups that could impact the season moving forward.
Any NFL game is going to be a pricy outing, but there are some deals to be had in Week 3. Below, we'll take a look at the cheapest tickets on the secondary market that we could find for every single NFL game this weekend.
NFL Week 3 Ticket Prices: the Cheapest Seats for Every Matchup
Of the 15 games remaining in the Week 3 slate, 10 have single tickets available for $100 or less. The Jaguars' home game against the Texans is the best deal in the sport this weekend, with some tickets coming in at under $30 at the moment. The Bears' home game against the Cowboys, meanwhile, is a whopper with the cheapest seats well above $200.
Here is the full list for every game on Sunday and Monday.
Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers (Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
1 p.m. ET
$66 (Gametime.co)
Sec. 516, Row 22
The Packers, perhaps the hottest team in the NFL through the first two weeks, look to keep momentum rolling against an overmatched Browns team in Cleveland. Gametime.co has the cheapest secondary market tickets available, around $10 cheaper than other secondary market sites.
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts (Nissan Stadium, Nashville)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
1 p.m. ET
$41 (SeatGeek)
Sec. 333, Row K
Cam Ward has impressed despite a few rough matchups to begin his NFL career. His 0–2 Titans will look to land their first win of the season, in what would be an upset against one of the league's most surprising teams so far, the 2–0 Colts led by a rejuvenated Daniel Jones at quarterback. SeatGeek currently has the cheapest single ticket available, going for $41.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals (U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
1 p.m. ET
$95.10 (Ticketmaster)
Sec. 306, Row 14
Sunday's Vikings-Bengals game has quickly turned into a backup quarterback showdown. Carson Wentz steps in for J.J. McCarthy, taking on former Minnesota backup Jake Browning, who will be very motivated to play well in relief of Joe Burrow. Ticketmaster's verified resale has the cheapest available ticket at just over $95.
New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
1 p.m. ET
$138 (StubHub)
Sec. 303, Row 16
A battle of the up-and-coming Patriots and the veteran Steelers squad is set for Sunday afternoon, and the Drake Maye vs. Aaron Rodgers showdown is a pricy ticket, with the get-in price set for just under $140 at StubHub.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
1 p.m. ET
$167 (SI Tickets)
GA - Standing Room Only
It's no surprise that Eagles tickets are pricy after Philly's run to the Super Bowl last year. Sunday's playoff rematch with the Rams is one of the most expensive games of the weekend slate, with the get-in price at $167 at Sports Illustrated Tickets... for standing room only.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
1 p.m. ET
$80 (Gametime.co)
Sec. 316, Row CC
The Buccaneers are off to a fast start, and are the only undefeated team in the NFC South two weeks into the season. They have a prime opportunity to push that record to 3–0, facing a Jets team without starting quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday afternoon. Gametime.co has the cheapest single seat available, at $80.
Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Northwest Stadium, Landover, Md.)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
1 p.m. ET
$85 (Gametime.co)
Sec. 436, Row 12
Another game marred by quarterback injuries, Jayden Daniels will be out for the Commanders, replaced by veteran Marcus Mariota. He takes on Geno Smith and the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Gametime.co currently has the single cheapest ticket listed at $85.
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
1 p.m. ET
$49.61 (Ticketmaster)
Sec. 550, Row 23
The Panthers host the Falcons in an NFC South duel, looking to score their first win of the season, though Atlanta is a solid road favorite. The Falcons defense has looked much improved through two weeks, after the front office made heavy investments in the pass rush. Ticketmaster's verified resale has the cheapest single ticket available at under $50.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans (EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
1 p.m. ET
$28 (Gametime.co)
Sec. 430-434, Row TBD
The Jaguars are 1–1 and looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Bengals, with fans keyed in on the ongoing development of Travis Hunter as a two-way player ahead of this big AFC South matchup. This is an affordable game, with Gametime.co offering tickets in a range of 400-level sections for $28.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
4:05 p.m. ET
$75 (StubHub/Vivid Seats)
Sec. 549, Row 21
The AFC West may be the NFL's most loaded division this season, with the Chargers and Broncos both looking to unseat the Chiefs for the title. Sunday's game in L.A. is a hot ticket, with StubHub and Vivid Seats both offering seats in the same 500-level section for a get-in price of $75.
Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints (Lumen Field, Seattle)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
4:05 p.m. ET
$98 (Gametime.co)
Sec. 326, Row Z
The Sam Darnold era in Seattle is off to a 1–1 start, and the Seahawks have a prime opportunity for a second win with a Week 3 home game against the 0–2 Saints. Gametime.co has the clear cheapest ticket for the game, coming in at $98.
Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys (Soldier Field, Chicago)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
4:25 p.m. ET
$217 (StubHub/Vivid Seats)
Sec. 444, Row 30/SkyDeck
The Bears are off to a tough start of the Ben Johnson era, starting the year 0–2 ahead of a game against their former head coach Matt Eberflus, now the defensive coordinator of the Cowboys. Games featuring Dallas are always a draw, with StubHub coming in at $217 for a section 444 seat, and Vivid Seats tying that price for a spot on the SkyDeck.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
4:25 p.m. ET
$97 (SeatGeek)
Sec. 406, Row 20
The 49ers will hand the ball to Mac Jones if Brock Purdy is not ready to return for Week 3 against the Cardinals. Jones impressed in relief duty against the Saints, as so many quarterbacks have when thrust into action in Kyle Shanahan's offense. The cheapest ticket on the market is currently a $97 seat on SeatGeek.
New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 21
8:20 p.m. ET
$127 (Gametime.co)
Sec. 303–306, Row TBD
The Giants missed their chance at an upset of the Cowboys last week. They have another chance to score a big win against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The cheapest ticket is a zone deal on Gametime.co for a seat in the 300 level.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions (M&T Stadium, Baltimore)
Date
Time
Cheapest Ticket
Section/Row
Sept. 22
8:15 p.m. ET
$150 (StubHub)
Sec. 536, Row 25
The Ravens host Monday Night Football with a very exciting matchup against the Lions in what could be a Super Bowl preview. StubHub is the winner with the cheapest ticket at $150 for the prime-time showdown.