NFL Week 6 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Washington Commanders
Week 5 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday night with the Jaguars taking down the defending AFC champion Chiefs—thanks to a floundering Trevor Lawrence—to get to 4-1 and send Kansas City to 2-3.
Elsewhere across the league this weekend, the Cardinals (literally) fumbled away a victory against the once-winless Titans, former first-round quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold traded blows in a matchup for the ages, and Mike Vrabel's Patriots arrived with an upset win over the Bills on Sunday Night Football.
Now? We're onto Week 6. Here's a complete look at the upcoming NFL slate, with matchups, times, and where to watch each contest:
NFL Week 6 Schedule
Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
8:15 p.m. ET
Prime Video
The Eagles lost their first game of the season this past Sunday in a back-and-forth matchup against the Broncos. They'll now head to New York to take on the division-rival Giants, whose rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is set to make his third NFL start.
Between wide receiver drama and hot-seat watch, this one will be must-see TV. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Sunday, October 12
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
New York Jets
Denver Broncos
9:30 a.m. ET
NFL Network/NFL+
New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Miami Dolphins
Los Angeles Chargers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Indianapolis Colts
Arizona Cardinals
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Baltimore Ravens
Los Angeles Rams
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
4:05 p.m. ET
Fox
Green Bay Packers
Cincinnati Bengals
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday's slate begins with another contest from London's Tottenham Hutspur Stadium, this one between the Jets and Broncos, followed by seven 1:00 p.m., one 4:05 p.m., and two 4:25 p.m. kickoffs stateside.
Keep your eyes peeled for a AFC North matchup between the Steelers and Browns, a revenge game for Panthers running back Rico Dowdle against Dallas, and the comeback Bucs taking on the Mac Jones-led 49ers in Tampa.
Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions
8:25 p.m. ET
NBC
NBC's Sunday Night Football will feature the Chiefs in prime time for a second consecutive week as they welcome the Lions to Kansas City for a 8:25 p.m. ET kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs are just 2-3 to start the year after a last-minute loss to the Jaguars while Detroit, who began the season 0-1, has now won four in a row after a victory over the Bengals in Week 5.
Sunday night's game is set up to be a heavyweight fight between two of the league's best, even with KC below .500.
Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills
7:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Washington Commanders
Chicago Bears
8:15 p.m. ET
ABC
We've got ourselves a double-header coming up on Monday Night Football this week, with the Bills heading to Atlanta to take on the Falcons, and the Bears heading to Washington for a matchup against the Commanders.
For Buffalo, they come into Week 6 looking to get back in the win column after losing to the Patriots at home last Sunday night, while Atlanta—fresh off a bye—is looking to make it two in a row after a 1-3 start to the season.
In game two of the evening, it’s Washington, who have quarterback Jayden Daniels back from a knee injury and was able to take care of business against the Chargers in Week 5 to improve to 3-2, taking on Chicago, who enter Monday night having won two straight games with Caleb Williams looking worthy of being the No. 1 pick a year ago.
Who Has a Bye in Week 6?
The Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings have byes in Week 6. This is the second week of byes across the NFL—which will run through Week 14.