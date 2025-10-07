SI

NFL Week 6 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info

A complete look at the NFL's Week 6 slate.

Mike Kadlick

Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Week 5 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday night with the Jaguars taking down the defending AFC champion Chiefs—thanks to a floundering Trevor Lawrence—to get to 4-1 and send Kansas City to 2-3.

Elsewhere across the league this weekend, the Cardinals (literally) fumbled away a victory against the once-winless Titans, former first-round quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold traded blows in a matchup for the ages, and Mike Vrabel's Patriots arrived with an upset win over the Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Now? We're onto Week 6. Here's a complete look at the upcoming NFL slate, with matchups, times, and where to watch each contest:

NFL Week 6 Schedule

Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

8:15 p.m. ET

Prime Video

The Eagles lost their first game of the season this past Sunday in a back-and-forth matchup against the Broncos. They'll now head to New York to take on the division-rival Giants, whose rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is set to make his third NFL start.

Between wide receiver drama and hot-seat watch, this one will be must-see TV. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Sunday, October 12

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

New York Jets

Denver Broncos

9:30 a.m. ET

NFL Network/NFL+

New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans

4:05 p.m. ET

Fox

Green Bay Packers

Cincinnati Bengals

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Sunday's slate begins with another contest from London's Tottenham Hutspur Stadium, this one between the Jets and Broncos, followed by seven 1:00 p.m., one 4:05 p.m., and two 4:25 p.m. kickoffs stateside.

Keep your eyes peeled for a AFC North matchup between the Steelers and Browns, a revenge game for Panthers running back Rico Dowdle against Dallas, and the comeback Bucs taking on the Mac Jones-led 49ers in Tampa.

Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions

8:25 p.m. ET

NBC

NBC's Sunday Night Football will feature the Chiefs in prime time for a second consecutive week as they welcome the Lions to Kansas City for a 8:25 p.m. ET kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are just 2-3 to start the year after a last-minute loss to the Jaguars while Detroit, who began the season 0-1, has now won four in a row after a victory over the Bengals in Week 5.

Sunday night's game is set up to be a heavyweight fight between two of the league's best, even with KC below .500.

Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

7:15 p.m. ET

ESPN

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

8:15 p.m. ET

ABC

We've got ourselves a double-header coming up on Monday Night Football this week, with the Bills heading to Atlanta to take on the Falcons, and the Bears heading to Washington for a matchup against the Commanders.

For Buffalo, they come into Week 6 looking to get back in the win column after losing to the Patriots at home last Sunday night, while Atlanta—fresh off a bye—is looking to make it two in a row after a 1-3 start to the season.

In game two of the evening, it’s Washington, who have quarterback Jayden Daniels back from a knee injury and was able to take care of business against the Chargers in Week 5 to improve to 3-2, taking on Chicago, who enter Monday night having won two straight games with Caleb Williams looking worthy of being the No. 1 pick a year ago.

Who Has a Bye in Week 6?

The Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings have byes in Week 6. This is the second week of byes across the NFL—which will run through Week 14.

