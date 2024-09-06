NFL Week 1: Best Games, Key Matchups, Fantasy Tips, Best Bets and Predictions
The Week 1 NFL schedule for the 2024 season features some great matchups, and we have what you need to know about what we’re calling our “Games of the Week,” including the Gilberto Manzano’s key matchups, Matt Verderame’s key stats, Michael Fabiano’s who to start and who to sit in fantasy, Jennifer Piacenti’s best bets and Conor Orr’s prediction for each game.
Let’s get into our top-five slate which features Jordan Love vs. Jalen Hurts in Brazil, C.J. Stroud vs. Anthony Richardson in a key AFC South game, Tom Brady making his TV debut with the Dallas Cowboys–Cleveland Browns assignment, the Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, and the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers wrapping up Week 1 on Monday Night Football with Aaron Rodgers seeking to play a full season instead of just four plays. Let’s go!
FRIDAY
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (Brazil)
When/TV: 8:15 p.m. ET Friday, Peacock
Spread: Eagles -2.5 (over/under 48.5)
Matchup to watch: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley vs. Green Bay’s inside linebackers
The Packers have had plenty of defensive talent in recent seasons, but have failed to play as a collective unit. Barkley could have a stellar Eagles debut if the inside linebackers don’t quickly improve under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. —Gilberto Manzano
Key stat: Last season, Jordan Love ranked seventh with 2,242 air yards. Philadelphia struggled in this area, ending the year 29th in air yards against. —Matt Verderame
Start ’em/sit ’em: Jordan Love needs to be in your starting lineup this week. The Eagles allowed over 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2023. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: These two teams finished 2023 trending in opposite directions, and it’s great value (+124) for Love and the Packers to pull off the upset. — Jennifer Piacenti
SI’s pick: While I’m hesitant to bet against Vic Fangio’s defense, Green Bay may have the deepest and most versatile receiving corps in the league. Enough talent to befuddle a zone-heavy scheme with some new faces on defense. —Conor Orr
SUNDAY
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
When/TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Spread: Texans -2.5 (over/under 48.5)
Matchup to watch: Colts QB Anthony Richardson vs. Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr.
The No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft drew a difficult matchup for his first regular-season game in nearly a year. Houston has an opportunistic defense, which could lead to a long day for Richardson if his accuracy isn’t on point. Stingley had five interceptions in ’23. —Gilberto Manzano
Key stat: The Texans enjoyed a pressure rate of 25.7%, fifth-best in the league, in 2023. Indianapolis will have to keep Anthony Richardson upright with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter coming off the edges. —Matt Verderame
Start ’em/sit ’em: Nico Collins has more competition for targets in Houston this season, but he owned the Colts last season. Start ’em! —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: I like Tank Dell to find the end zone (+270). Dell had seven touchdowns in just 11 games played last season, including a score in his only game against the Colts. —Jennifer Piacenti
SI’s pick: Not so fast, my friend. We’re all on the Texans hype train and rightfully so, but the Colts actually outscored Houston last year with Gardner Minshew II under center. Richardson is back, Indy will hold onto the ball and limit possession time. —Orr
Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
When/TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
Spread: Browns -2.5 (over/under 41)
Matchup to watch: Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton vs. Browns DE Myles Garrett
The Cowboys’ 2024 first-round pick will likely get his “welcome to the NFL” moment very quickly going against Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Guyton was thrown into the fire after the team placed veteran tackle Chuma Edoga on injured reserve. —Manzano
Key stat: When the Cowboys get into the red zone, they might find ample success. Although Dallas’s offense was just 14th in red-zone efficiency last season, Cleveland was dead last defensively, allowing a touchdown on 71.4% of trips. —Verderame
Start ’em/sit ’em: No matter if it’s Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook or Rico Dowdle, you want nothing to do with the Cowboys backfield in fantasy this week. —Fabiano
Best bet: Elliott anytime TD (+205). Cowboys running backs had no success at the goal-line last season. Elliott may have slowed down, but there’s a reason Dallas brought back the veteran. Elliott had 12 rushing TDs in 2022. —Piacenti
SI’s pick: I like Cleveland here despite the fact that defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is going to have a field day against a banged-up and aging Browns front with Micah Parsons unleashed. Cleveland, though, has strength on the edges as well and can prey on a remade Dallas line. —Orr
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
When/TV: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Peacock
Spread: Lions -3.5 (over/under 50.5)
Matchup to watch: Rams WR Puka Nacua vs. Detroit’s cornerbacks
The last time these two teams played each other, Nacua torched the Lions’ secondary with nine catches for 181 yards and a touchdown during their wild-card matchup. But now the Lions counter with a revamped cornerback rotation of Carlton Davis III, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Amik Robertson. —Manzano
Key stat: The Lions revamped their secondary this offseason, adding a veteran in Davis along with rookies in Arnold and Rakestraw Jr. The makeover was needed, with Detroit having allowed a league-worst 12.3 yards per completion in 2023. —Verderame
Start ’em/sit ’em: Jared Goff is usually solid at home, and he has a revenge game against the Rams and their questionable defense. He’s a nice fantasy option. —Fabiano
Best bet: Goff over 266.5 passing yards. Goff averaged 280 passing yards per game last season at Ford Field, and this game should be a shootout with the total at 51. —Piacenti
SI’s pick: I think losing the first game is part of the Lions’ hero journey this year to the Super Bowl. The Rams can pick apart any secondary in the league and this will be a necessary learning experience for Detroit. —Orr
MONDAY
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
When/TV: 7:20 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN, ABC, ESPN+
Spread: 49ers -4.5 (over/under 44)
Matchup to watch: 49ers DE Nick Bosa vs. New York’s offensive line.
The Jets invested heavily on their offensive line this offseason to ensure Aaron Rodgers stays upright for most of the season. They’ll find out quickly if the additions of Tyron Smith, John Simpson and Morgan Moses will be enough to protect Rodgers from edge rushers such as Bosa. —Manzano
Key stat: The 49ers topped the league with 6.6 yards per play in 2023. Conversely, New York was tied for first in yards per play allowed (4.6). Which unit wins? —Verderame
Start ’em/sit ’em: It’s hard to sit Brandon Aiyuk, but I’d temper expectations. He held out of camp and the preseason, and the Jets were tough against perimeter receivers last year. —Fabiano
Best bet: Breece Hall over 25.5 receiving yards. The Niners allowed 37 receiving yards per game to backs last season, and Hall exceeded this prop in eight of 17 games. Look for Rodgers to target his RB in his first game back. —Piacenti
SI’s pick: Trent Williams is back. Brandon Aiyuk is also back. Kyle Shanahan knows he needs this game to quickly erase the sting of last year’s Super Bowl loss. Meanwhile, the Jets will find out just how deep their pass-rush rotation is without Haason Reddick. —Orr
