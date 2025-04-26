NFL World Stunned As Shedeur Sanders's Draft Free Fall Continues Into Third Day
Shedeur Sanders's wait to hear his name called in the NFL draft continues.
The Colorado quarterback wasn't picked in the first round on Thursday night, which was a shocker in its own right. Now, one day and two more rounds later, Sanders remains on the board.
Five quarterback prospects were taken in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. On Friday night, Louisville's Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints), Alabama's Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks) and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns) fulfilled their dreams and learned their NFL homes. Draft experts widely considered Sanders a top quarterback prospect in this draft class, debatably behind only Cam Ward, who went No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans.
After 102 total picks, Sanders continues to wait. And the free fall may just be the most shocking NFL draft development in recent memory.
And it left the NFL world absolutely stunned:
At this point, it's difficult to envision when the slide will end for Sanders. You just have to hope he's doing O.K. through the madness. The former Colorado quarterback posted a grateful message on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account Friday night toward the end of the draft's second day.
Hopefully he continues to keep his head up as the shocking draft experience unfolds. The draft is set to conclude Saturday after rounds four through seven.