NFL Writer Gets 'Good Morning Football' Tattoo After Losing Bet to Peter Schrager
Jarrett Bailey will forever live with the initials "GMFB" branded on his left thigh.
After a bet he made with now-ESPN analyst Peter Schrager last fall, the NFL writer made good on his promise to get a Good Morning Football tattoo on his body.
For further context, Bailey responded to Schrager—formerly of Good Morning Football—last September in reaction to his NFL playoff predictions, writing: "If the Broncos make the playoffs, I'll get GMFB tattooed on my body." Denver went on to finish 10-7 and make the postseason, and now Bailey is permanently inked.
"A bet's a bet," the SB Nation and The Sporting News scribe posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Cheers, Broncos fans."
Here's a look at his new work of body art:
"At first, I was gonna try to do something else. A giveaway of some sort," Bailey—who was pardoned by Schrager last December when Denver made the playoffs—told Sports Illustrated. "But fans rightfully pointed out that I said I’d get a tattoo and that I should stick to it. And they were right. It’s $150 I’ll never get back, but also a fun reminder that I’m lucky to talk about football for a living and a fun story I’ll have for the rest of my life."
Good on Bailey for following through.