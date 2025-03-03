Bills' Khalil Shakir to Keep Driving Subaru Despite Signing $60 Million Extension
The Buffalo Bills recently extended wide receiver Khalil Shakir to a four year, $60.2 million contract with $32 million guaranteed. The former 2022 fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, and the Bills wasted no time re-signing one of their top playmakers.
Though Shakir has now agreed to a massive extension that is set to pay him significantly more than his rookie contract, he is still planning to keep the same car that he has been driving since he arrived in Buffalo—a 2021 Subaru.
"I drive a Subaru," Shakir admitted at his presser on Monday. "The guys always make fun of me for what I drive. Curtis [Samuel] was like 'Congrats man, now you can get yourself another car.'"
Shakir did say he's likely to also get a new car, but is not intending to get rid of his Subaru despite the new contract.
"I don't really splurge much," Shakir said. "That's not really what I like to do. I probably will get a new car, but it's not going to be anything crazy. ... Maybe just drive something else in here just so Curtis sees and he doesn't make any more jokes. We'll see. I feel some sort of way toward it. It's got the tinted windows, just a normal white Subaru with tinted windows. I think it looks pretty crazy, but I love it."
Though a number of NFL stars opt to purchase fancier or flashier cars, especially after they sign extensions, Shakir is not the only player to stick with a more humble vehicle. Kirk Cousins famously drove his grandparents old van, even after signing an $84 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, and among others, former running back Alfred Morris long drove a 1991 Mazda 626 sedan that he purchased in college for $2.