Former Bengals Linebacker Germaine Pratt to Sign With AFC West Team After Career Year

Pratt is heading to the Raiders.

Mike McDaniel

Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is signing a one-year contract worth up to $4.78 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The 29-year-old Pratt has started 15 games or more in six of his first seven NFL seasons, which includes back-to-back 17-start seasons in Cincinnati.

He is coming off his best season as a pro. In 2024, Pratt recorded a career-high 143 total tackles to go along with two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

He is expected to step in and contribute immediately in the middle of the defense for new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.

Mike McDaniel
