Nick Sirianni Happily Talked Trash to Bills Fans While Leaving Field After Win

Sirianni was pretty mouthy after the Eagles pulled out a 13-12 win at Buffalo.

Ryan Phillips

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was talking trash to Buffalo Bills fans after a win in Week 17.
Nick Sirianni was feeling himself after the Eagles narrowly avoided disaster against the Bills on Sunday.

Philadelphia pulled out a 13-12 win in Buffalo, in a game that wasn’t over until the final 10 seconds of the game. The Eagles led 13-0 at halftime, but the Bills made a valiant comeback attempt in the final six minutes.

Buffalo scored a touchdown with 5:11 remaining to make the score 13-6, but missed the extra point. After forcing a punt, the Bills authored a 13-play, 83-yard drive that was capped by a 1-yard Josh Allen rushing touchdown with five seconds left. They opted to go for two rather than kick an extra point to clinch overtime. That was a mistake. Allen missed a wide-open Khalil Shakir on the play, handing Philadelphia a 13-12 victory.

After the game, Sirianni was very vocal in the tunnel heading back to his team’s locker room. Cameras caught him yelling something about Buffalo fans talking, and “not so much anymore.” Then he punctuated it by saying, “Not so much anymore. Love this sh-t”

This is not the first time Sirianni has taken trash-talking from fans to heart. Last season, he was seen going at it with fans in the stands during a 20-16 win over the Browns. He also had a postgame run-in with Zach Ertz last year following a matchup with the Commanders, but later called his former player to apologize.

Sirianni can get a bit loose during and after games, but the Eagles may have to take that to go along with the good he does. His team has won three in a row and have are division champions for the second straight year. The defending Super Bowl champions seem to be getting it together at the right time after falling to 8-5 after an embarrassing Week 14 loss to the Chargers.

Philadelphia will finish the season at home against Washington next week and has a chance to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

