Nico Collins Injury Update: Texans Make Decision on Wide Receiver for Sunday vs. Patriots

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of his team's 30–6 win over the Steelers earlier this week in Pittsburgh, and was quickly diagnosed with a concussion before being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Given the complexity of the NFL’s concussion protocol—and the fact that Houston played on Monday night—Collins was set to be a long shot to suit up this weekend against the Patriots.

Now, after failing to practice all three days this week, the Texans have officially made a decision on his status ahead of Sunday afternoon.

Nico Collins Injury Update

Nico Collins has been ruled out for Sunday. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

As announced by the team on Friday, Collins has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game in New England.

Texans WR Nico Collins has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the #Patriots. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 16, 2026

Throughout the regular season, Collins hauled in 71 passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns and was quarterback C.J. Stroud's No. 1 target. The Texans will now be left with Christian Kirk, Xavier Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel in the wide receiver room on Sunday against the Patriots.

Kickoff from Foxborough's Gillette Stadium is set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

