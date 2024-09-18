Noah Lyles Responds to Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Challenging Him to a Race
Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill are still talking about racing each other.
Fresh off winning the 100-meter dash at the 2024 Summer Olympics and being crowned the "Fastest Man in the World," Lyles sat down with ESPN's Stan Verrett, and the topic of the Miami Dolphins receiver's challenge of a race between the two came up. Lyles offered support to Hill related to his recent run-in with police in Miami, but then got right into trash talk mode about their running abilities.
He clarified that the trash-talking was related to their speed, not what happened with the police. Lyles said, "The two scenarios are different. One has to do with being a human and the other one has to do with sports. Yeah, nobody should have to go through with what he went through, no matter the circumstances. We're all human beings and we should be treated as such."
Then he got right into discussing their relative speeds. He said, "But in terms of running a race ... look man you gotta be serious. Everybody wants to jump up to the top ... everybody wants to race the 'fastest man.' I didn't grab this title because it's easy. Or because I went the easy route."
Verrett asked if Lyles was suggesting it was like the video game Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! where Hill should work his way up through the levels before racing him. The gold medalist seemed to agree that might be the right path to take.
Towards the end, Lyles did indicate that if a race did happen it would be at 60 meters and that the two parties are "in talks."
That's a race many people would be anxious to watch.
Hill is considered one of the NFL's fastest players and ran track during his time at Oklahoma State. He won a 60-meter race at the 2023 USATF Masters Indoor Championships in the 25 to 29 age range as well.
A matchup between Lyles and Hill would certainly draw ratings.