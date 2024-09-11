Tyreek Hill Calls for Police Officer to Be Fired After Traffic Stop Incident
Tyreek Hill spoke with the media again on Wednesday. The Miami Dolphins star wide receiver again addressed the Sunday morning incident where he was detained and handcuffed before the team's Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hill was on his way to the stadium when he was pulled over. During the stop an officer pulled him out of his car, put him on the ground and handcuffed him. He then physically forced Hill to sit on a curb before acting aggressively towards teammates Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith.
On Wednesday Hill confirmed that he wanted the officer fired.
"Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone," said HIll. "He gotta go man. In that instance right there, not only did he treat me bad. He also treated my teammates with disrespect. You know, he had some crazy words towards them and they didn't even do nothing. Like, what did they do to you? They just walking on the sidewalk. So I don't know. He gotta go, man. Ain't too many times that Cheetah say people gotta go, but... You. Out."
Earlier today Hill's lawyer told CNN "we are demanding that the officer be terminated effective immediately.” In a statement earlier this week the Miami Dolphins asked the police to take "equally swift and strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior."