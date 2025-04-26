Notre Dame's Jordan Clark, Son of ESPN's Ryan Clark, Signs UDFA Contract With Jets
Clark went undrafted, but quickly inked a deal with the New York Jets.
Notre Dame defensive back Jordan Clark, the son of former NFL safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Clark played six seasons of college football, five at Arizona State and his last season for national championship runner-up Notre Dame. In 56 games played, Clark tallied 176 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 22 passes defended and four interceptions—including one returned for a touchdown.
Clark has played as a nickel defensive back and a safety in his career. Now, he will follow in his father's footsteps and try to make a name for himself at the next level.
