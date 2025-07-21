Nyheim Hines Joins Chargers As He Continues NFL Comeback Bid
Three years have passed since running back Nyheim Hines last played in the NFL, but he appears ready to pick up where he left off.
Hines is signing a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a Monday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 28-year-old last saw game action in 2022 with the Buffalo Bills.
The reported signing comes as Hines makes a bid to return to professional football after an off-the-field injury in 2023. In July of that year, Hines was hit by a jet ski while sitting on his own jet ski—a collision which tore his ACL.
The Buffalo Bills, to whom he'd been traded in Nov. 2022, cut Hines in March 2024. He signed with the Cleveland Browns, but saw no time with them.
A 1,000-yard rusher at NC State, Hines is best known for his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts, for whom he was a productive change-of-pace back from 2018 to '22.
The Chargers are dealing with their own non-football injury situation, as running back Najee Harris hurt his eye in a fireworks accident on July 4.