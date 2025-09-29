Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Six-Word Message to Malik Nabers After Reported ACL Injury
Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a painful-looking knee injury in Sunday's win over the Chargers. Many from the NFL community were quick to send him their well wishes following the news.
Nabers reportedly suffered an ACL injury in his right knee, though more details will be known when he undergoes tests on Monday.
Former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. was among those to react to Nabers's unfortunate setback and shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter).
"My heart hurts for ya 1!!!!" Beckham wrote to Nabers.
Beckham is no stranger to knee injuries himself, having suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on the Browns in 2020 and a second ACL tear in the same knee in Super Bowl LVI while on the Rams. After winning a ring with L.A., Beckham missed the entire following season as he rehabbed his knee; he is currently a free agent following brief stints with the Ravens and Dolphins.
Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart spoke in a postgame presser about how "hard" it was to see his No. 1 receiver get hurt on Sunday:
"He's going to be one of my first phone calls to check on him," Dart said. "Malik is one-of-one. When you have a guy like that on the field, you have all the confidence in the world that he can just be a dominant game-changer. ... It’s really hard seeing one of your best friends go down."
Dart and the Giants (1-3) were able to eke out the 21-18 upset win without Nabers in the second half, though it goes without saying that their 2025 campaign will get much tougher if the star wideout did in fact suffer a season-ending ACL injury. Nabers has played with as many as six different quarterbacks during his Giants' tenure so far, but his time with Dart may have been cruelly cut short this year.