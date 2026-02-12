NFL Offseason Calendar: Key Dates Including NFL Draft, Free Agency and More

The Super Bowl is done and dusted, and now NFL teams will begin to shift focus toward the offseason. There are plenty of key dates for fans to be aware of between now and Week 1, including the onset of the new league year and free agency, the NFL draft, the start of OTAs and the beginning of training camp, among many others.

Let’s take a look at some key dates fans should be in the know about.

Key dates in NFL offseason

February 17 – Franchise tag window opens

Beginning on Feb. 17, teams will be able to designate franchise and transition tags to players.

February 23 – NFL scouting combine

The NFL scouting combine begins on Feb. 23 and runs through March 2. The event takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, home of the Colts.

March 3 – Franchise tag window closes

March 3 is the deadline for teams to designate the franchise or transition tag.

March 9 – Legal tampering window opens

From March 9-11, teams will be able to begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents.

March 11 – New league year begins, free agency officially opens

On March 11, the new NFL league year will begin, and at 4:00 p.m. ET, free agency will officially get underway and contracts can be signed. The trading period also begins at 4:00 p.m. ET.

March 29 – Annual league meeting

The annual NFL league meeting, where owners, coaches and executives will meet, is set for March 29 and will be held in Phoenix, Arizona. The league meetings will run until April 1.

April 6 – Offseason conditioning program for teams with new head coach can begin

On April 6, the NFL enables teams that hired a new head coach in the offseason to get a head start on their offseason conditioning programs.

April 15 – Deadline for clubs to host draft-eligible players at team facility

After April 15, teams will not be able to bring players from the 2026 draft class to their facility for interviews, workouts, tests, visits, etc.

April 17 – Deadline for RFA to sign offer sheets

Any restricted free agent that received an offer sheet has to sign it by April 17. Signing an offer sheet triggers a five-day window for the player’s original team to match the contract offer and retain them.

April 20 – Clubs with returning head coaches can commence offseason conditioning programs

NFL teams that brought back their head coach will be able to begin their offseason conditioning programs on April 20, two weeks after teams with new head coaches.

April 22 – Deadline for right of first refusal on restricted free agents

April 22 will be the last chance for NFL teams to match an offer sheet signed by their own player who is a restricted free agent.

April 22 – Deadline for clubs to interview or visit with draft-eligible players

April 22 is also the deadline for clubs to visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or have a physical examination with draft-eligible players at any location.

April 23-25 – 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL draft will run from April 23 to 25 in Pittsburgh. The first round will take place on April 23, the second and third rounds will be on April 24, and the remaining rounds will be on April 25.

May 1 – Deadline for fifth-year options from players selected in 2023 draft

NFL teams must make their decision regarding exercising the fifth-year option for players selected in the 2023 NFL draft on Ma

May 1-4 OR May 8-11 – NFL teams will hold post-draft rookie minicamp

Each NFL team is allotted one three-day rookie minicamp. The team can choose to host it from May 1-4 or May 8-11, the two weekends following the 2026 NFL draft.

May 19-20 – Spring league meeting

The Spring league meeting will be held from May 19 to 20 in Orlando, Fla.

Late May to mid-June – OTA’s

Teams can hold organized team activities and mandatory minicamp starting in late May and running through the middle of June.

July 15 – Deadline to sign franchise tagged player to long-term extension

Teams will have until July 15 to finalize a contract extension for a player that was franchise tagged. If they don’t work out an agreement, the player will be locked in to the one-year deal at the value of the franchise tag for their position.

Mid-July – Training camps begin

NFL teams will begin their training camps in mid to late July, though exact dates have not yet been released.

