At Least One 49ers Player Was Happy to See the Team Punt vs. Bears
An NFL team punted. Generally, that's not the kind of thing that generates headlines, but coming into a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Bears in Week 16, the 49ers hadn't punted since November.
That streak ended during the first quarter when veteran Thomas Morstead took the field, caught a long snap and kicked the ball away after his team's first failed drive since three days after Thanksgiving.
Morstead was understandbly excited about getting to do his job and NBC's Mike Tirico enthusiastically called the punter streaking down the field after a 49-yard punt was fair caught by wide receiver Devin Duverney at Chicago's 16 yard line.
"Look at Morstead," shouted Tirico. "He's not tired! He just ran all the way down the field. He told me on Friday I've been on vacation. Back from vacation and back to work. Thomas Morstead at age 39."
Cris Collinsworth seemed to get quite a... kick out of it as they went to commercial.
As of this Morstead punt, San Francisco is now tied with the Cowboys for the fewest punts this season with 39. Coincidentally, the last time the 49ers punted, it was against the Browns who lead the NFL with 87 punts on the season.
It should also be noted the 49ers scored on their next two posessions following Morstead's first punt since Nov. 30. Hopefully he enjoyed himself.