One Move Every AFC North Team Should Make This Offseason

The AFC North has long been a bastion of stability, but no more.

This offseason, three teams changed coaches, including two who had been with their organizations for 19 and 18 years, respectively. Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are out. Mike McCarthy and Jesse Minter are in. The Browns also changed coaches, moving on from Kevin Stefanski after six years and two playoff appearances.

Then there are the Bengals, who are sticking to the status quo with coach Zac Taylor despite missing the postseason in five of his seven years at the helm. Of course, Taylor has the cover of Joe Burrow, who unfortunately missed significant time for the third season in his six-year career.

But we start in Baltimore, where the Ravens are attempting to rebound after a disappointing campaign.

Baltimore Ravens: Find another receiver to pair with Zay Flowers

For the first time in years, real change is afoot in Baltimore. Harbaugh is out, Minter is in, and with him are coordinators Declan Doyle and Anthony Weaver. But while change could be good for all in this situation, Baltimore could come up short without finding another weapon in the passing game.

For years, the Ravens have tried to build a quality receiver room for Lamar Jackson. They spent first-round picks on Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers. Only Flowers developed into a star, catching 86 passes for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns last season. The second-leading receiver on Baltimore in 2025? Free-agent DeAndre Hopkins, with 330 yards.

In a draft that’s loaded with top-end talent at wideout, general manager Eric DeCosta should take another swing. Picking at No. 14, there’s a possibility that one or two of Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson will be available. If one is, DeCosta should strongly consider placing them opposite Flowers.

The Bengals will need to build around Jordan Battle on defense. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals: Bring in an actual defense—at every level

The Bengals can score points. The problem is that they can seldom score enough.

Cincinnati’s defense has been a sieve each of the past two seasons, ranking 25th and 30th in points allowed, respectively. Under new defensive coordinator Al Golden in 2025, the Bengals gave up at least 30 points on seven occasions while posting a 6–11 record, the worst mark since Burrow’s rookie season.

Entering the offseason, general manager Duke Tobin must bring in talent across the board. If Cincinnati allows star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to leave in free agency following their multi-year standoff over an extension, there’s another huge hole to fill. In the secondary, Tobin can build around safety Jordan Battle, but must sign or draft multiple corners. Up front, there’s no difference-maker without Hendrickson.

The Bengals must consider spending in free agency, something they’ve always been loath to do. Otherwise, Cincinnati will depend solely on the draft, and it doesn’t have enough picks to fix all this in a year, or maybe even two.

Cleveland Browns: Fix the offensive line moving forward

The Browns may not be able to land a quarterback of the future (even though two reached the Pro Bowl this year). And, should they believe Shedeur Sanders is the potential answer, they must add around him to get an accurate assessment.

In 2025, Cleveland allowed the highest pressure rate in football at 46.5% while permitting 51 sacks, seventh-most in the league. This offseason, guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are free agents, and both are in their 30s. While Bitonio is still excellent, Cleveland should consider a complete remodel of its front wall.

With the sixth pick, the Browns have a chance to land a potential star tackle in Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa to anchor their left side for years. If general manager Andrew Berry wants, he could double back with the No. 24 choice as well and continue upgrading the front. The Browns can also look in free agency with center Tyler Linderbaum, right tackle Braden Smith, left tackle Rasheed Walker and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker all in our top-40 free-agent options .

Pittsburgh Steelers: Engage in a full-scale rebuild

It’s time for the Steelers to accept their reality. Heck, it’s well beyond that time, but late is better than never. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, largely because it has attempted to band-aid over its problems with aging veterans and quick fixes for the better part of a decade.

With McCarthy replacing Tomlin, now is the perfect time to reset. Move on from Aaron Rodgers, who would be in his age-42 season. Trade stars who are 30-something years old, including corner Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Cam Heyward, recouping much-needed draft capital. If linebacker Patrick Queen can bring a decent return, send him packing as well before he hits free agency next winter.

The Steelers have to move into another phase. If they run back the team we saw in 2025, they’ll be fortunate to make the playoffs, only to get blasted again on a national stage once there.

