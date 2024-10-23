One Wild Stat Shows How Derrick Henry Has Dominated So Far This Season
It's clear that running back Derrick Henry is fitting in quite well with the Baltimore Ravens this season as he continues to over perform week after week.
One statistic in particular shows how dominant Henry has been on the field this year: He's rushed for 873 yards through seven games, which is more than 23 NFL teams, [h/t NFL's Andrew Siciliano]. That means Henry has more rushing yards than over 70% of his opponents—not something many NFL stars can say in their careers.
Among the 23 teams that Henry is out-rushing this season include the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (773 yards), the Minnesota Vikings (716), the Chicago Bears (629) and the Dallas Cowboys (463), who are the NFL's worst rushing offense this season.
Henry became the 32nd player in NFL history to notch the 10,000 rushing yard mark in his career earlier this season. He's also just the fifth NFL player in history to have that many rushing yards along with 100 scrimmage touchdowns in his first 125 games.
He's having quite the historical NFL season in his ninth year. Could this be the year he finally captures a Super Bowl title, too?