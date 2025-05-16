Only One NFL Team is Currently Favored in All 17 Games Next Season
Plenty could happen between now and the start of the season—and strength of schedule is always a factor—but as things stand, the Buffalo Bills are the only team in the NFL to be favored in all 17 of their games next season, according to oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook.
This isn't the first time this has happened to Buffalo—the Josh Allen-led squad was reportedly favored across all 16 games of their 2022 season, when they finished 13-3 overall, per Yahoo! Sports sports betting analyst Ben Fawkes.
As for the reason behind Buffalo's perceived dominance, well, there are multiple factors. For one, most analysts agree that Buffalo's schedule is among the easiest in the league, despite some tough opponents (namely the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs) at home. And they should be fine on the road, too, considering just two of those contests are against teams that made the playoffs last season.
As a result, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg projects the Bills will be undefeated entering their Week 7 bye, while Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame went a step further to estimate a final record of 13-4.
Will they capture that elusive Super Bowl ring, however? Again, a lot can happen between now and then, but opening DraftKings odds have them tied with the Baltimore Ravens as the second most likely (+700), behind the Philadelphia Eagles at +650.