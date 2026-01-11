Packers 2026 Free Agents: Key Players Who May Not Return Next Season
The Packers were officially eliminated from playoff contention in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, blowing a 15-point second-half lead before falling to the Bears 31–27. Like a majority of teams at this juncture, Green Bay will now turn its attention to the 2026 season—and in doing so, must evaluate its roster and determine which players will (and won’t) be part of the team moving forward.
We’re going to take a look at the Packers’ key free agents, potential contract casualties, and both trade and retirement candidates heading into next year, but before we get into it, here’s a brief explainer on the different types of NFL free agents:
- Unrestricted free agent: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.
- Restricted free agent: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer—a.k.a. tenders—that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.
- Exclusive rights free agent: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
Packers 2026 free agents
The Packers have a handful of pending free agents heading into the 2026 offseason, many of whom were key contributors to their 2025 campaign. Quarterback Malik Willis—who played in four games for Green Bay this season while tallying five total touchdowns—is likely to command a hefty contract on the open market, as is wide receiver Romeo Doubs, should he reach free agency.
Here’s a complete look at the Packers’ upcoming free agents:
Unrestricted free agents:
- WR Romeo Doubs
- ED Kingsley Enagbare
- TE John FitzPatrick
- LB Nick Niemann
- LT Sean Rhyan
- LB Quay Walker
- LT Rasheed Walker
- LB Kristian Welch
- QB Malik Willis
Restricted free agents:
- S Zayne Anderson
- RB Christopher Brooks
- ED Brenton Cox Jr.
- DL Jonathan Ford
- RT Darian Kinnard
- ED Arron Mosby
- QB Desmond Ridder
- TE Josh Whyle
- RB Emanuel Wilson
Exclusive rights free agents:
- CB Kamal Hadden
- RT Donovan Jennings
- WR Bo Melton
- RG Lecitus Smith
Potential Packers Contract Casualties
On top of their pending free agents, the Packers could also look to release players carrying large cap hits heading into 2026. Here’s a look at potential cut candidates based on what they're set to be owed next season (via OverTheCap):
- ED Rashan Gary ($19.5 million)
- RB Josh Jacobs ($11.5 million)
- LG Elgton Jenkins ($20 million)
- CB Keisean Nixon ($5 million)
Packers Retirement Candidates
With every NFL offseason comes the end of several careers, as players decide to hang up their cleats rather than lace them up for one more go. For Green Bay, Brandon McManus—who's been drilling kicks since 2013—would be the most obvious retirement candidate. Kickers do, however, have quite the NFL shelf life.
- K Brandon McManus (34)
Packers Trade Candidates
Hear me out.
Given that there are no obvious trade candidates in Green Bay this offseason, let’s have some fun. Quarterback Malik Willis is set to be a free agent this spring and, given how he performed when called upon in 2025, is expected to earn a pretty penny on the open market—if he makes it there, of course.
With Jordan Love undoubtedly in place as the Packers’ franchise signal caller, what they could do is place the franchise tag on Willis and then shop him around in order to get what they can out of an asset. Worst case scenario: You pay really good money for one of the league's best backups behind Love, who's missed time in each of the past two seasons.
Other than the above scenario with Willis, Green Bay is unlikely to facilitate any major trades this offseason.