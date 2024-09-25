SI

Packers Fans Loved Aaron Rodgers’s Line About Jordan Love Owning the Bears

Kristen Wong

Over a year after Aaron Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers, the veteran quarterback is still finding clever ways to troll the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers looked a bit like his Pro Bowl self again in a dominant Week 3 win for the New York Jets, throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns against the New England Patriots last Thursday. It would also seem like the 40-year-old is back to his old tricks—namely, making fun of the long-suffering Bears franchise.

Rodgers couldn’t resist taking a dig at the division rival he ruled over for more than a decade, as he decided to pass his ownership of the Bears to another quarterback on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Rodgers and McAfee were talking about Jets corner Sauce Gardner’s literal bear problem in New Jersey when Rodgers dropped a great line about his Packers heir, Jordan Love.

“I think he needs to call up Jordan Love,” Rodgers said with a cheeky grin. “I think he’s the owner of them right now.”

Packers fans rightfully loved it.

Rodgers is currently 2-1 with the Jets this year. Love, coming off a dominant first season as Green Bay’s starter, continues to work his way back up to full health after suffering a knee injury in the Packers’ season-opener. 

Published
