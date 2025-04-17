Packers QB Jordan Love Expresses Strong Opinion on Jaire Alexander Situation
Jordan Love doesn't want Jaire Alexander going anywhere.
The Green Bay Packers' quarterback was a guest during Thursday's episode of Up & Adams and told host Kay Adams he hopes the Pro Bowl cornerback returns to the team in 2025.
"That's my guy right there," Love said. "He's definitely a player we need back. Just the playing style he plays with, who he is on the field, I mean, that's a guy we need to have around. So, you know, we'll see what happens."
In 2022, Alexander signed a contract that made him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, but since then, he has struggled with injuries. The two-time All-Pro has only played in 14 of a possible 34 games over the past two seasons. As a result, the Packers are looking to move on from him this offseason and really only have two options.
Green Bay would love to find a trade partner willing to take on the two years and $37 million remaining on his contract. If they can't move him, the Packers are likely to cut Alexander. If they release him before June 1, they will have to eat $17.043 million in dead money, but if he's cut after that date, the dead money will be spread out, costing $7.518 million in 2025 and $9.525 million in 2026. Cutting him after June 1 would also open up $17.117 million of cap space in 2025.
Love wants his cornerback to return, but he might wind up disappointed given Alexander's cost and the fact that Green Bay inked free agent cornerback Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million deal this offseason.