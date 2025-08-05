SI

Packers Lose Biggest Offseason Signing for Rest of Summer After Knee Surgery

He underwent a knee surgery over the weekend.

Nate Hobbs will be out for the remainder of the offseason.
The Packers are going to be without their new cornerback Nate Hobbs for the remainder of the offseason after Hobbs underwent knee surgery this past weekend to work on a meniscus tear in his right knee.

It’s a disappointing break for the Packers as Hobbs was the team's biggest signing this offseason. Hobbs agreed to a four-year deal with the team back in March.

Surgery wasn't a requirement for Hobbs's recovery, but he ultimately elected to do so in order to not make the injury worse down the line. He didn't practice on Friday.

"I get paid to do this, so anything that's a concern on my body, I need to try to get on right away," Hobbs said, via ESPN. "I felt like it was something we needed to do. They gave me the option of whether I wanted to do it the next day or the day after, I'm like, 'We can do this today. Let's get ahead of starting to get back.'"

Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn't have a specific return timeline set for Hobbs now, but there's a chance he'll be ready to go ahead of the team's regular season opening on Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. NFC North rivals the Lions.

