Packers' Matthew Golden Becomes First Green Bay Player to Wear New Jersey Number
Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden initially intended to wear No. 22 during his first year in the NFL, a tribute to his grandmother, but he's since changed course. Now, he'll make his NFL debut on Sunday wearing a jersey number no Packers player has ever donned before him.
Golden will be the first player in franchise history to wear the No. 0 jersey. It's a bit of an unusual number for wide receivers, though it's been gaining popularity in recent years. The No. 0 remains banned among defensive and offensive lineman, and only 36 players in NFL history have worn it.
Golden wore No. 2 in high school and in college, starring at Houston and later Texas, though he began his career with the Cougars wearing No. 10. He was initially given the No. 81 after Green Bay drafted him in the first round in this year's draft, but later changed to No. 22. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Golden explained what led him to settle on No. 0.
"I always wanted a single digit," Golden said Wednesday, via Zach Kruse of Packers Wire. "They said 0 has never been worn here, so obviously it's going to be the first time in franchise history. For me, I just want to make a name for myself in that number."
The team has high hopes for Golden. Prior to 2025, the Packers hadn't selected a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft since 2002 when they selected Javon Walker.