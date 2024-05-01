Packers’ Rookies Get Jersey Numbers
The Green Bay Packers' rookie class is getting its numbers in time for rookie camp. Here they are, along with some veteran changes.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the Rod Stewart classic “You Wear It Well,” among the closing lyrics are:
My coffee’s cold and I’m getting told
That I gotta get back to work
The Green Bay Packers’ rookie class will get back to work at this weekend’s rookie orientation camp with practices on Friday and Saturday. But in what jersey numbers? Here they are, from the roster:
- Round 1: No. 25: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona: Jersey No. 77. Offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort wore No. 77 last year; he shifted to No. 76, which was Jon Runyan’s jersey number the past four years.
- Round 2: No. 45: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M: Jersey No. 56. Kenneth Odumegwu wore No. 56 last year; he shifted to No. 98. The last off-ball linebacker in 56 to have any sort of role was 2003 first-round pick Nick Barnett.
- Round 2: No. 58: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia: Jersey No. 20. That number was worn the last couple years by safety Rudy Ford, who remains unsigned in free agency.
- Round 3: No. 88: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC: Jersey No. 32. Last year, the Packers used a seventh-round pick on running back Lew Nichols. He was given No. 32 but failed to make the roster or get a spot on the practice squad. After that, James Robinson and Kenyan Drake wore it for a hot second.
- Round 3: No. 91: Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri: Jersey No. 59. That number was worn the last three years by linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who was released this offseason and replaced, in part, by Hopper.
- Round 4: No. 111: Evan Williams, S, Oregon: Jersey No. 33. That number, it practically goes without saying, was worn by running back Aaron Jones from 2017 through 2023. The last defensive back was Micah Hyde from 2013 through 2016.
- Round 5: No. 163: Jacob Monk, C, Duke: Jersey No. 62: That number was worn by Lucas Patrick from 2017 through 2021. Patrick was an undrafted free agent from Duke.
- Round 5: No. 169: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State: Jersey No. 27: That number was worn the last three seasons by running back Patrick Taylor. The last safety was Josh Jones, a second-round bust in 2017.
- Round 6: No. 202: Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State: Jersey No. 79: That number was last worn by offensive tackle Dennis Kelly in 2021. Defensive tackle Ryan Pickett won a Super Bowl ring in 79.
- Round 7: No. 245: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane: Jersey No. 17: This number continues to be worn by kicker Anders Carlson. The last quarterback to wear No. 17 was David Whitehurst from 1977 through 1983.
- Round 7: No. 255: Kalen King, CB, Penn State: Jersey No. 34: That number was worn last season by safety Jonathan Owens. The last cornerback to have a real role with the team in No. 34 was Mike McKenzie from 1999 through 2004.
Along with the draft picks, the undrafted class is set. The Packers signed eight rookie free agents. They are:
- Jarveon Howard, RB, Alcorn State: 35. This number was worn the past couple years by cornerback Corey Ballentine, but Ballentine has slipped into Darnell Savage’s No. 26.
- Messiah Swinson, TE, Arizona State: 43. Kiondre Thomas wore No. 43 last year; former long snapper Hunter Bradley wore it from 2018 through his release midway through 2021.
- Ralen Goforth, LB, Washington: 44. He will share the number with first-year fullback Henry Pearson.
- Peter Bowden, LS, Wisconsin: 49. He will share the number with first-year defensive lineman Deslin Alexander.
- Rodney Mathews, DL, Ohio: 60. No player has worn No. 60 in a game since long snapper Rob Davis from 1997 through 2007.
- James Ester, DL, Northern Illinois: 65. The last No. 65 to play in a game was guard Lane Taylor.
- Donovan Jennings, OL, South Florida: 67. Offensive lineman Jake Hanson, a sixth-round pick in 2020 who started one game in 2022, had worn No. 67 but was released last training camp.
- Trente Jones, OL, Michigan: 68. The last player to wear No. 68 in a game was veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer in 2019.
