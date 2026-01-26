Packers 2025 Season Report Card: Grading Elite Safeties

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams and Javon Bullard, the Green Bay Packers might have the best group of safeties in the NFL.

In Part 10 of our annual Packers report cards, we focus on the safeties. As always, our grades are done on a salary-cap curve because of the importance of the cap in building a roster.

Note: All salary-cap figures are from OverTheCap.com. Advanced stats are from Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions.

Xavier McKinney

2025 cap charge of $17.85 million ranked second at the position.

McKinney followed up a first-team All-Pro debut season with the Packers in 2024 with second-team honors in 2025. He finished with 107 tackles, which was 19 more than last season. He might have surpassed his career-high 116 had he played in Week 18.

For large swaths of the season, he was barely tested in coverage. That played a role in his interception count going from eight to two, though Sports Info Solutions said he dropped four.

SIS charged McKinney with 9-of-20 passing (45.0 percent) for 109 yards and, for a second consecutive season, zero touchdowns. He gave up 248 yards and 9.2 yards per target in 2024. To cut that to 109 yards and 5.5 yards per target in 2025 is not trivial. PFF charged him with 16-of-27 (59.3 percent) for 200 yards and one touchdown. Of 83 safeties who played at least 240 snaps, his 35.8 snaps per reception ranked fifth.

He broke up 10 passes, marking a fourth time in five seasons in which he hit double-digits PBUs. Of the team’s seven forced fumbles, he had the only one by a defensive back.

Of 86 safeties who played at least 350 snaps, McKinney ranked third with a 4.8 percent missed-tackle rate (five misses). McKinney not only played the most snaps on defense (1,053) but the eighth-most on special teams (151).

McKinney’s cap number will creep up to almost $19.1 million in 2026. He’ll be worth every penny – and maybe even be a bargain – if he makes a few of those plays that got away from him this season.

Grade: B-plus.

Javon Bullard

2025 cap charge of $1.52 million ranked 66th at the position.

The tough-as-nails Bullard played in all 17 games with seven starts, building upon a promising rookie season with an excellent Year 2. Focusing mostly on the slot this year, he had 83 tackles, including two for losses. He had zero interceptions or forced fumbles and broke up three passes.

Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (20) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

SIS charged him with 20-of-28 passing (71.4 percent) for 159 yards. He allowed three touchdowns and 8.7 yards per target as a rookie compared to zero touchdowns and 5.7 yards per target in 2025. He dropped one interception.

Focusing on the slot, PFF had 37 defensive backs who played at least 175 coverage snaps. From that group, Bullard ranked 11th in passer rating (83.8) and second in yards per coverage snap (0.65). He’s fast, tough and fearless – exactly the ingredients necessary to thrive at that position.

Of 86 safeties who played at least 350 snaps, Bullard ranked 54th in missed-tackle percentage (14.0; 13 misses).

Many of his numbers are on par with the Eagles’ Pro Bowler, Cooper DeJean. The difference is the ball skills, and that’ll be the next step.

Grade: B-plus.

Evan Williams

2025 cap charge of $1.16 million ranked 87th at the position.

Just like Javon Bullard, Evan Williams turned a promising rookie season into a standout second season. In 16 games (15 starts), Williams intercepted a team-high three passes and added five passes defensed. He had 100 tackles, with 89 on defense – including four for losses – and 11 on special teams.

SIS charged him with 18-of-25 passing (72.0 percent) for 230 yards with two touchdowns and zero dropped interceptions. PFF charged him with 28-of-38 passing (73.7 percent) for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) intercepts a pass intended fo Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of 86 safeties who played at least 350 snaps, Williams ranked 44th in missed-tackle percentage (12.6; 13 misses). He missed four tackles on special teams, too.

The Packers view Williams as a future All-Pro. We’ll see if he ever hits that level – improving his batting average as a tackler will be critical – but he’s really good and will continue to be a mainstay in the secondary.

Grade: A.

Zayne Anderson

2025 cap charge of $1.03 million ranked 106th at the position.

Zayne Anderson played in 14 games in 2025. Unlike last year, when he started two games, almost all the action came on special teams with 206 snaps on the kicking units and 22 on defense. He tied Chris Brooks with a team-high 14 tackles on special teams – and missed only one – and added two fumble recoveries.

Grade: C.

Kitan Oladapo

2025 cap charge of $1.02 million ranked 109th at the position.

A fifth-round pick in 2024, Kitan Oladapo played 199 snaps on special teams and 68 on defense in 17 games. Officially, he didn’t start a game but he played all but one snap in Week 18 against Minnesota, when he had five tackles and one pass breakup. He spent a lot of that game in the slot, with PFF charging him with 3-of-3 passing for 27 yards.

He finished the season with five tackles on special teams (with two missed tackles).

Grade: C.

Grading the 2025 Packers

