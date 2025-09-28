Packers-Cowboys Inactives: Four Starters Out for Sunday Night Showdown
The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys each listed two starters as inactive for Sunday night’s game at AT&T Stadium.
Two Starters Out for Packers
The Packers listed four players on their final injury report. Three are inactive for the game.
INACTIVE: RT Zach Tom. As expected, Tom was listed as out on Friday. Tom suffered an oblique injury during the second half of the season-opening win against Detroit. After sitting out the Week 2 victory over the Commanders, he returned for last week’s game at Cleveland but made it through just one play.
INACTIVE: OT Anthony Belton. Belton suffered an ankle injury at Wednesday’s practice and didn’t practice the rest of the week. He was ruled out on Friday. “I don’t think it’s long-term, coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday.
INACTIVE: LG Aaron Banks. Banks suffered a groin injury late in the Week 1 victory over Detroit. As was the case with Tom, Banks was inactive for Week 2 and returned in Week 3. He played the first half against Cleveland but did not return to the lineup. Banks did not practice all week and was doubtful on Friday’s injury report.
ACTIVE: S Javon Bullard. Bullard suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter last week when he collided with linebacker Quay Walker. Bullard was limited participation at practice on Thursday and Friday. He was still in the concussion protocol on Friday afternoon, when he was listed as questionable.
“I think he’s done a hell of a job,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. “I think when you look at just what we want in terms of our play style, he is the epitome of that. The guy goes out and competes. He plays hard. He’s physical. Pound for pound, if he’s not at the top he’s right near the top of the toughest guys on our time. So, I’ve been really pleased with Bull.”
With a 52-man roster, the Packers listed only five inactives. The others are defensive tackle Warren Brinson and cornerback Kamal Hadden. Brinson, a sixth-round pick this year, is a healthy scratch for the third time. Hadden played in the first two games.
Packers’ Depleted Offensive Line
With Tom, Banks and Belton out, the Packers might go with a starting five of Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Jordan Morgan at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Sean Rhyan at right guard and Darian Kinnard at right tackle.
If that’s the route they choose, their lone backups would be Donovan Jennings, Brant Banks and Lecitus Smith. Talk about a lack of depth – or at least proven depth.
Jennings was an undrafted free agent in 2024 who spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He made the 53 this year but has not played. So, assuming he at least gets some special-teams duty, this would be his NFL debut.
Banks was an undrafted free agent in 2025. He opened the season on the practice squad but was promoted this week. He played four snaps on special teams against Washington.
Smith was a sixth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2022. He played 209 snaps with two starts as a rookie, zero snaps in 2023 and five snaps in 2024. Re-signed to the practice squad this week, this is Smith’s third stint with the Packers, including during training camp this year.
“That’s the nature of the NFL,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Some years it’s wide receivers, some years it’s running backs, some years it’s offensive line. So, it’s not like it’s new to us. And we’ve kind of gone through this in past years.
“The thing is, you can’t make excuses. Because winning and losing, that’s what it’s all about. And these guys just go out there and the expectation is for the position. So, whoever’s playing right guard or left guard or whatever, the expectation is to go out there and help the Green Bay Packers win. So, yeah, we have plans for everybody, but I’m just excited to go out there and watch how these guys respond and play.”
Two Starters Inactive for Cowboys, Too
Like the Packers, the Cowboys listed two starters among their inactives. All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb and rookie right guard Tyler Cooper are out with high-ankle sprains. There was no expectation that they’d play in this game.
“I think anybody who doesn’t have CeeDee Lamb don’t know what it’s like to not have CeeDee Lamb more than us,” Packers defensive end and former Cowboys star Micah Parsons said. “We dealt with that last year. I think the offense is completely different without CeeDee Lamb.”
Also out are running back Jaydon Blue, linebacker Damone Clark, offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius and defensive tackle Jay Toia. They’re all healthy scratches. Blue (fifth round), Cornelius (sixth round) and Toia (seventh round) were draft picks this year.