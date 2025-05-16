2025 Packers Schedule: Toughest Stretch of Season
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coaches like to break up the season into bite-sized segments. The advent of the 17-game season made it messy to segment the season into four-game quarters, but there’s little doubt which portion of the schedule will be the most difficult for the Green Bay Packers.
WEEK 15 – Away: Denver Broncos
In Year 2 under coach Sean Payton, the Broncos improved from 8-9 to 10-7. It’s only two games but it was a significant jump, as they moved from 19th to 10th in scoring offense and 27th to third in scoring defense.
They built upon that success with a strong offseason with the additions of tight end Evan Engram and safety Talanoa Hufanga in free agency and cornerback Jahdae Barron in the draft. With quarterback Bo Nix, who threw nine touchdown passes and only one interception while completing 79.0 percent of his passes during the final three regular-season games, the arrow is pointed up.
Playing in the Mile High City, the Broncos have a renowned homefield advantage. They finished 6-2 at home last season. Including a 19-17 victory in 2023, the Broncos are 7-1 all-time at home against Green Bay.
WEEK 16 – Away: Chicago Bears
The Bears – on paper – are loaded. They addressed their biggest weaknesses in profound fashion. First, they fired Matt Eberflus and hired Ben Johnson, the offensive mastermind behind the Lions juggernaut the past few seasons. Next, they fixed their offensive line by trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signing center Drew Dalman in free agency.
Now that he’ll be protected, quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 overall pick of last year’s draft, will have every chance to succeed. How many teams would like to surround their young quarterback with receivers D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III and tight ends Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland?
The Packers, incredibly, have won 14 of their last 15 games at Soldier Field. Assuming Johnson is a legit coach and assuming better coaching and better blocking will help Williams reach his enormous potential, the Bears could be primed to finally turn the tables in the rivalry.
WEEK 17 – Home: Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens, once again, are on the short list of prime Super Bowl contenders.
On offense, no team can match the dynamic duo of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Jackson led the NFL in passer rating, touchdown percentage, yards per passing attempt and yards per rushing attempt last season. Henry finished second in rushing, second in yards per carry among running backs and first in rushing touchdowns.
Defensively, the Ravens have finished in the top 10 in points allowed three consecutive seasons. Added together, they ranked first in yardage differential and third in scoring differential in 2024.
To beat Baltimore, the Packers will have to play their best. And even that might not be enough.
WEEK 18 – Away: Minnesota Vikings
The NFL schedule-makers did the Packers no favors. In what could be a must-win game for Green Bay, it will face a team coming off a Thursday night game. Nothing is more important in January than being rested and healthy. The Vikings will have a significant edge.
As if they needed another advantage. The Vikings have a phenomenal homefield advantage. They went 8-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium last year and are 3-1 against the Packers the last four seasons, with Green Bay’s only win coming against a backup quarterback.
The Vikings’ roster is excellent with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at receiver, T.J. Hockenson at tight end and Jordan Mason joining Aaron Jones in the backfield. Plus, their defense finished fifth in points allowed and first in takeaways.
Combined in this four-game stretch, the Packers will play only one home game – against one of the best teams in the NFL. The Packers will play three teams that reached the playoffs last season – with the exception being the Bears, who were a fingertip away from sweeping Green Bay last season.
The Packers had better open the season with urgency, because a slow start could be too much to overcome.