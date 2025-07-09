All-NFC North Team: Where’s Rashan Gary Among Edge Rushers?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary was a first-time Pro Bowler last season but wasn’t a first-team selection for the All-NFC North Team.
On SI’s four team beat writers ranked their top five edge defenders, with No. 1 getting one point, No. 2 getting two points and so on. Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson was the unanimous No. 1. The Minnesota Vikings’ Jonathan Greenard earned the other first-team selection.
Here’s the vote: Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson, 4 points (four first-place votes); Minnesota’s Jonathan Greenard, 10 points (two second-place votes, two third-place votes), Minnesota’s Andrew Van Ginkel, 12 points (two second-place votes, one third-place vote, one fifth-place vote); Green Bay’s Rashan Gary, 17 points (one third-place vote, one fourth-place vote, two fifth-place votes); Chicago’s Montez Sweat, 17 points (three fourth-place votes, one fifth-place vote).
All-NFC North Edge Defenders
Hutchinson played in only five games last season before suffering a broken leg that ended his season. He was on a blistering pace with 7.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits, highlighted by a four-sack game against Tampa Bay.
“While we'll never know if Hutchinson would've kept up that production and broke the single-season sack record, it's clear that he is one of the league's best pass rushers,” On SI Lions beat writer John Maakaron said. “He has an exceptional blend of speed and power off the edge. There are plenty of concerns about whether the Lions will find someone to work in tandem with him but, as long as he's in the mix, the defense will be in good hands.”
According to Pro Football Focus, Hutchinson ranked 34th among edge defenders with 45 pressures, which is rather astounding considering he missed a dozen games. His 198 pass-rushing opportunities ranked 94th. Among those 94, he was No. 1 by a wide margin in pass-rushing productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and pass-rush win rate.
Hutchinson averaged nine pressures per game, putting him on pace for 153. Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett led the league with 83.
Gary, by the way, had two more pressures than Hutchinson in 218 more pass-rushing snaps.
Greenard had 12.5 sacks in his final season with the Texans in 2023 and matched it in his debut season with the Vikings. He added a career-high four forced fumbles and finished third in the NFL with 80 pressures, according to PFF.
“His numbers could get even better in 2025 if Minnesota's interior defensive line makes it harder for teams to double- and triple-team Greenard,” Vikings On SI’s Joe Nelson said in light of the free-agent additions of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.
Van Ginkel, who played at Wisconsin, signed with the Vikings in free agency, as well. After recording 17 sacks in five seasons with the Dolphins, he recorded 11.5 sacks, 18 tackles for losses and an NFL-high two pick-sixes in his debut season with the Vikings.
What about Gary? The Packers drafted him with the 12th pick of the first round in 2019. In 2023, he received a four-year, $96 million contract extension. There are great expectations associated with those things.
So far, Gary has failed to live up to those expectations. He’s been good. He just hasn’t been great. As he enters Year 7, it’s possible Gary will never be anything more than a good player who will deliver solid production as a pass rusher and set the edge as a run defender but never will be capable of taking over a game against top competition.
Gary is coming off his first Pro Bowl season, even though he went from nine sacks, 22 quarterback hits and 60 pressures in 2023, when he impressively returned from a torn ACL, to 7.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 47 pressures in 2024. At least he set a career high with nine tackles for losses as he was a formidable part of one of the NFL’s top run defenses.
Gary is still looking for his first 10-sack season. Given the inconsistencies of Green Bay’s pass rush last season and the lack of a marquee addition this offseason, the Packers badly need Gary to turn up the heat.
Bill Huber’s Ballot
The vote: Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson, Minnesota’s Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota’s Andrew Van Ginkel, Chicago’s Montez Sweat, Green Bay’s Rashan Gary.
Why?: The top three on my ballot were simple. I took Sweat over Gary for No. 4, which, truth be told, was probably an error.
Sweat went from 12.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits with the Commanders and Bears in 2023 to 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits with the Bears in 2024. While Gary had Sweat beat in sacks (7.5) and hits (15) and they tied in tackles for losses (nine), Sweat had two more pressures in 57 fewer pass-rushing snaps.
Sweat is arguably the better pass rusher. Gary is the better run defender. Perhaps it’s fitting they tied for fourth in the vote.
Voting was done by Bill Huber of Packers On SI, John Maakaron of Lions On SI, Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI and Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
All-NFC North Team
