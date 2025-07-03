All-NFC North Team: Packers’ Tucker Kraft Making Moves at Tight End
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Tucker Kraft is the third-ranked tight end in our All-NFC North Team, which is more a sign of the power of the division’s tight ends than a knock on Kraft.
Detroit Lions star Sam LaPorta, who was the headliner of the same 2023 draft class as Kraft, is the first-team tight end and longtime standout T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings is the second-team tight end. Kraft is No. 3, ahead of established Chicago Bears starter Cole Kmet.
Just how strong is the tight end position in the division? The Bears used their first-round pick on Michigan’s Colston Loveland to partner with Kmet, the Packers are hoping Luke Musgrave can form a strong tandem with Kraft, and Josh Oliver of the Vikings has started 26 games the past two seasons and recently received a three-year, $23.25 million contract extension.
All-NFC North Tight Ends
The four On SI NFC North beat writers ranked the top three tight ends in the division. Kraft received all four third-place votes. He is an ascending, underrated standout who, if the coaches are able to take some of the shackles off him in the passing game, will be considered a top-10 player – at least – at the position by the end of the season.
The numbers say it all. Having blown past Musgrave, who was selected one round ahead of him, Kraft ranked 18th among tight ends with 50 receptions. However, he was seventh with 707 yards, second with 14.1 yards per reception and tied for fourth with seven touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, he was No. 1 in yards by a huge margin with 9.3 yards after the catch per catch and tied for No. 1 with 15 forced missed tackles.
Kraft has modeled his game after the 49ers’ future Hall of Famer, George Kittle. While Kittle ranked fifth among tight ends with 78 receptions, third with 1,106 yards and second with eight touchdowns, Kraft crushed him in YAC per catch (Kittle was a distant second with 6.6) and missed tackles (Kittle broke seven). Kittle’s 14.2-yard average edged Kraft by a nose for No. 1.
Kraft takes the YAC attack seriously.
“Always trying to make the first one miss,” Kraft said. “But head down, bull in a China shop. That’s just what I do.
Now, the key will be getting Kraft into routes with more frequency rather than having him leak into the flat after helping with pass protection. The superb touchdown catch against Houston showed his ability as a downfield threat.
“That’s one thing we spent some time on this offseason is just kind of where we can get him to take the next step,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said before OTAs. “I think his route-running ability, getting him on more individual things like that, and kind of growing him there. I think he did a really good job in the run game. That’s one thing that hopefully he can keep improving there to be a dominant player up front. Just trying to find different ways to give him the ball, that’s going to be the big thing for us.”
LaPorta received three first-place votes and one second-place vote. He caught 60 passes for 726 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He dropped only one pass. As a rookie in 2023, he was second-team All-Pro with 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“With a diverse route tree and the ability to separate down the field, he offers the Lions' offense plenty of options,” Lions On SI’s John Maakaron said. “He has a solid rapport with Jared Goff, and the next step for growth in his third year will be to become an even more consistent part of the run game as a blocker.”
Hockenson, who started his career in Detroit and was replaced by LaPorta, received the other first-place vote and three second-place votes. In 10 games following a torn ACL, he caught 41 passes for 455 yards but did not score.
Bill Huber’s Ballot
The vote: 1, Sam LaPorta; 2, T.J. Hockenson; 3, Tucker Kraft.
Why?: I think the gap between these three is incredibly small and it’s more about opportunity than skill. LaPorta is a big-time player who has established himself as a premier player at the position. That’s where Kraft is headed.
Compared to Hockenson, Kraft has a lot more juice with the ball in his hands and is the better blocker, but I went with career achievement with Hockenson catching 95 passes in 2023, 86 in 2022, 61 in 2021 and 67 in 2020.
Voting was done by Bill Huber of Packers On SI, John Maakaron of Lions On SI, Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI and Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI